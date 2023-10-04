Dedication to their drinkers has paid off for landlords whose pubs appear in a new beer guide.

The Thirsty Giraffe at Deeping St James and Wishing Well Inn at Dyke have been added to this year’s Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) Good Beer Guide for the first time.

Other pubs making the 2024 guide are the Five Horseshoes (Barholm), Castle Inn (Castle Bytham), Vine Inn (Market Deeping), Anchor (Bourne) and Stamford pubs the Jolly Brewer, King’s Head and Tobie Norris.

Steve Williams, of The Thirsty Giraffe (centre) with Sachin Bhattarai and John Bowyer

The Rutland pubs which appear in the guide are The Railway (Ketton), Plough Inn (Caldecott), Empingham Cricket and Social Club, Green Dragon (Ryhall), The Plough (Greetham), Crown Inn (Uppingham) and The Grainstore (Oakham).

The Hopshackle in Market Deeping and Baker's Dozen in Ketton appear in the brewery section of the guide.

Steve Williams, who set up the Thirsty Giraffe less than two years ago with business partner John Lawrence, welcomed the recognition and believes their success comes from offering a ‘friendly, traditional pub ideal… but slightly different’.

“We don’t provide anything,” he said with a laugh. “We don’t have TV, music or anything else. We’re a micropub, so we just do real ale. We can’t offer anything clever, we have to just chat you – and people quite like it.

“That’s how we make bonds with the local community, and by doing things with local charities and the church.

“If you’re absorbed into the local community it goes really well.”

The Good Beer Guide, which reviews more than 4,500 pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinkers’ guide to the very best pints in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes.

Compiled by thousands of independent volunteers, it helps identify significant trends and themes locally and nationally.

Visit https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/ to order the Good Beer Guide.

Camra chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.

“I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”