An expert-guided fungi hunt is to take place at the weekend.

The hunt will take place on Sunday, October 29, at 10am at Twyford Woods, near Colsterworth.

Two groups will be led by microbiologist David Feld, and Ray Halstead, the county recorder of fungi for the Lincolnshire Naturalists Union.

Fungi in Twyford Woods.

Councillor Marianne Overton, an organiser, said: “This is a great opportunity to enjoy a beautiful environment and find out more about our fascinating environment.”

The event is organised by the Royal Society of Biology, the Lincolnshire Wildlife Watch and RSPB Explorers.

Fungi expert Jane Ostler will also join the hunt when she is available.

Tickets cost £3 per person.

For more information, contact Coun Overton by calling 07920 235364 or email Marianne.overton@bioserch.org.uk.

Jean Martin can also be contacted by emailing jcmartin0448@gmail.com.