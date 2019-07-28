Weapons have been given to the police in the past week as officers encourage people to 'give up their guns'.

Residents can surrender their unlicensed or unwanted firearms, ammunition, war memorabilia and imitation weapons until August 4.

Police in Lincolnshire have revealed pictures of just some of the weapons that were handed in from the start of the campaign on July 20.

Some of the firearms handed in to Lincolnshire Police (14402706)

Detective Inspector Mark Seage said: “This is a chance for people to really think about whether they want to hold on to their weapons, and as a reminder to check that they still have the legal right to do so.

“One less firearm means one less opportunity for it to fall into the wrong hands.

“While crimes involving firearms in Lincolnshire are extremely rare, we understand that every weapon poses a potential threat if not licensed and stored safely.

Some of the firearms handed in to Lincolnshire Police (14402704)

"That’s why we’re offering people this opportunity to safely dispose of any unwanted weapons.”

The last firearms surrender in 2017 saw 142 firearms handed in.

The surrender also invites imitation and replica weapons to be handed in.

Those handing in firearms will not face prosecution for illegal possession of a firearm at the point of surrender of the firearm to the police, and they can remain anonymous.

The Firearms Surrender campaign runs until August 4. (14402702)

However, this surrender does not mean police will not investigate firearms offences, should any come to light, once the operation has concluded.

How to hand in a weapon

Items can be taken to Grantham Police Station providing it is packaged and bagged safely and appropriately. Opening times are here.

There is no need to call ahead unless there are queries or concerns about the weapon or the process of handing it in.

Those who are elderly, infirm or without transport can request police come to their home by calling them on 101.

Any items that might be unstable, e.g. a hand grenades, should not be brought in. Instead, call 101 for advice.

Questions and answers about the firearms surrender campaign:

Why are you running a firearms surrender now?

The National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS) is running a national two-week event and Lincolnshire Police has taken up the opportunity to encourage communities to dispose of unwanted firearms safely.

What is the main purpose of the firearms surrender?

To reduce the volume of guns in circulation in the UK which could get into the wrong hands.

How long will the firearms surrender last?

July 20 to August 4, 2019.

How effective are these campaigns for targetting real criminals?

During the national firearms surrender in 2014 more than 6,000 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition were recovered by police forces across the UK.

In 2017, the total figure for firearms and ammunition combined was around 9,500. Any reduction in the volume of illegally held firearms in the UK reduces the opportunity for these weapons to fall into the wrong hands.

How many firearms and ammunition were surrendered in Lincolnshire in 2017?

142 firearms, none linked to previous criminality

What items do you think will be handed in?

In previous surrender campaigns there have been various weapons handed in including antique guns, air weapons, rifles, shotguns.

We hope many weapons will be surrendered across Lincolnshire and Nationally If you want to safely dispose of a firearm or ammunition you can contact your local police force for advice by dialling 101.

What is the difference between a firearms surrender and a firearms amnesty?

Firearms surrenders allow law enforcement to examine the history and use of a firearm prior to its surrender. Any possession or use of the gun prior to its surrender may therefore legitimately be considered for investigation or prosecution.

A firearms amnesty may be considered by some to represent immunity from prosecution for the lifetime of the firearm, this is not the case a with firearm surrender; with a surrender any criminal use of that firearm will be examined and acted upon.

Any amnesty applies only at the point of surrender, not for any offences committed prior to the surrender.

What will happen to all the guns handed in?

A proportion of the firearms will be destroyed but some may be retained by NABIS or museums if they are of significant interest or unusual.

Any guns which can be proved to be linked to a crime will be kept as evidence and retained for any future proceedings.

Will I get into trouble for surrendering my firearms?

During the two-week campaign, those surrendering firearms will not face prosecution for the illegal possession and they can remain anonymous.

However, a prosecution may be sought if individuals are found in illegal possession of firearms after this period.

When and where can I hand in firearms?

Weapons can be handed to police station front counter staff at Boston, Sleaford, Grantham and Lincoln.

If someone is unable to travel to a police station they should contact police via 101 and arrange for the firearm to be collected.