More equipment will be installed at an outdoor gym next week.

Stewart Jackson, who fundraised and set up a community interest company for the facility on Stamford Recreation Ground, applied recently to South Kesteven District Council for a share of its UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation.

The gym was awarded £7,000 for parallel bars, an arm and peddle bike, a rowing machine and children’s balance beams.

Stewart Jackson on some of the equipment already in place at the outdoor gym on Stamford Recreation Ground

These will be installed on Wednesday and Thursday.