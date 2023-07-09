New equipment coming to Stamford’s outdoor gym
Published: 06:00, 09 July 2023
More equipment will be installed at an outdoor gym next week.
Stewart Jackson, who fundraised and set up a community interest company for the facility on Stamford Recreation Ground, applied recently to South Kesteven District Council for a share of its UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation.
The gym was awarded £7,000 for parallel bars, an arm and peddle bike, a rowing machine and children’s balance beams.
These will be installed on Wednesday and Thursday.