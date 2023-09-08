Sandra Williams had always stayed fit and active.

But when she suffered a major stroke, taking things a bit easier might have seemed the natural thing to do.

“You don’t think of yourself having a stroke,” said Sandra, who lives in Stamford. “I felt unwell but put it down to an ear infection.”

Brandon and Sandra share a joke while she works out her legs

That was on a Friday.

By the time Sunday arrived, Sandra could not move the left side of her body and an ambulance was called.

After a stroke was diagnosed, Sandra spent about a week in hospital and was given physiotherapy, which would gradually relink her mind and muscles and improve the strength and coordination in her left leg, arm and hand.

Sandra performs squats supported by straps she holds onto

“My sons used to call me the clockwork mouse because I was always on the go,” said Sandra.

“The stroke left me angry. I was angry at the situation because I thought I had done all the right sort of things to stay healthy.

“But I knew I still had to get on with it. What was the point of me surviving the stroke if I did not carry on and try to live the life I wanted?”

Sandra, then 70, started training at Rhino’s Gym off Ryhall Road, close to her home in Stamford.

Brandon talks Sandra through the exercises, reminding her of the benefits they'll bring

She enlisted the help of Brandon Marjoram, a former Mr Universe and world bodybuilding champion, who is a resident personal trainer at the gym.

The pair are an unlikely match but get on famously, with Sandra, a Liverpudlian grandmother-of-three with a self-deprecating but wicked sense of humour, enjoying a joke with Brandon, who keeps her entertained to take her mind off her workouts.

“For people who have had a stroke, like Sandra, repetition of the exercises is the important thing,” explained Brandon. “You have to keep sending the message to the brain about each movement.

One of Sandra's favourite exercises

“Her progress has been gradual but she is able to walk almost normally now and her strength and movement has improved a lot.

“We’ve had some setbacks. During covid the gym had to close for a few months, but when we came back we continued to train and soon made up for that lost time.”

Sandra, 74, trains with Brandon for an hour twice a week, focusing one session on her upper body and the other on her legs.

Sandra gives a good-humoured grimace as she exercises with Brandon

She recently had to take some time off after having stents fitted in her arteries. But despite the short-term setback the effect of the operation is to have given Sandra additional energy.

“She looks less grey,” said Brandon, giving her a cheeky smile.

“Most people don’t do what she does,” he added. “They think ‘I’m screwed’ and will sit and watch TV for the rest of their lives.”

Former Mr Universe Brandon Marjoram helps Sandra prepare to work on her arms

Instead, Sandra turns the strength and coordination she has won back through her gym sessions to enjoying gardening, making sure her husband isn’t burdened with all the housework, and living family life to the full.

“Her mental attitude is key,” said Brandon. “She refuses to be a ‘stroke victim’.

“After the stroke I couldn’t walk or write and I was struggling to speak,” she said.

“I do have to accept I’ll never be what I was before, or it would drive me crazy.

“But getting to where I am now has been a journey and it’s been brilliant,” said Sandra. “We have a laugh and he’s very encouraging. He helps me up when I’m feeling down.”