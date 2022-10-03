A family-run gym that has been in business for 26 years is closed pending liquidation.

Westside Health Club in West Street, Stamford, has a notice to customers on its door explaining that the owners have taken the 'painful decision' to close.

In the message, Simon Dale, company director, said: "This is deeply upsetting for us as a family.

"We haven't arrived here easily - we've given our all and tried to explore every other avenue to avoid this, but in the current economic climate with unprecedented increases in fuel, energy and many other costs, meant as things stand it is no longer viable to continue."

Simon also thanked staff and customers, past and present, for their support over the years.

Creditors to Westside Health Club are being contacted by insolvency specialists McTear, Williams and Wood by post today (Monday, October 3), with the liquidation of Westside as a company due to happen on Monday, October 10.

