Work has started on Stamford’s outdoor gym.

Stewart Jackson, who came up with the idea, was joined by friend and fellow fundraiser Neil McIvor to ‘break ground’ at the former bowling green at Stamford Recreation Ground.

During this week Fresh Air Fitness is installing a ‘big rig’ offering several different gym activities, plus smaller pieces of equipment and some for children.

Stewart Jackson and Neil McIvor prepare to break the ground for the new gym

The area will be completed with ramp access and additional fencing around the children’s equipment, benches and bins.

Stewart, who runs the signwriting firm Frank Newbon and the Frank Newbon’s History of Stamford Facebook page, came up with the idea for an outdoor gym a little over a year ago.

He started fundraising with the help of ‘Newboneers’ - the 7,300 followers of the page - and Neil, a founder of the Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers. Neil and fellow clean-up volunteers collected enough used drink cans to generate £3,000 towards a total of £41,000 donated to the gym project.

Other funds were pledged by members of the community, businesses and from The Harry Skells Trust which is administered by Stamford Town Council.

Speaking at the ground-breaking today (Monday, November 14) Stewart said he was excited about work starting on the project.

"Once the gym equipment is in place we're going to put in some benches and bins," he said.

"We have a lot of space here and so I'll be looking at how we can continue fundraising and perhaps add to the gym over time."

The gym is expected to open in a couple of weeks' time and will be free for people to use. The area will be locked at night, and opened early in the morning.

The site is owned by Stamford Town Council, which has agreed for it to be used for a gym. Originally it was given to the people of Stamford by the Marquis of Exeter for "the pleasure and enjoyment of the people of Stamford".