Gymnastics instructor turned watchmaker to open first L. Chapman Repairs store in Stamford's Morrisons supermarket
Published: 12:00, 01 June 2020
A gymnastics teacher has given up backflips and somersaults for a more sedentary career as a watchmaker.
Ross Chapman, 21, from Market Deeping, taught at a pre-school in London until a friend inspired him to take a job working with luxury timepieces.
He then taught himself the skills of the trade and also worked at big repair specialists including Watch Repair Picadilly before going it alone.
More by this authorSteve Creswell