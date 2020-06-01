Home   News   Article

Gymnastics instructor turned watchmaker to open first L. Chapman Repairs store in Stamford's Morrisons supermarket

By Steve Creswell
-
steve.creswell@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 01 June 2020

A gymnastics teacher has given up backflips and somersaults for a more sedentary career as a watchmaker.

Ross Chapman, 21, from Market Deeping, taught at a pre-school in London until a friend inspired him to take a job working with luxury timepieces.

He then taught himself the skills of the trade and also worked at big repair specialists including Watch Repair Picadilly before going it alone.

Read more
BusinessCoronavirusHuman InterestStamford

More by this author

Steve Creswell
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE