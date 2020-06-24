Home   News   Article

Rhinos Gymnasium in Stamford and Universal Fitness Centre in Bourne

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 24 June 2020

As many hotels and restaurants prepare to open a week tomorrow (July 4), gym owners are wondering if they will be next.

The government has not yet issued any official guidance as to when they can reopen but many gym owners are already getting prepared.

Nick Swann, owner of Rhinos Gymnasium in Ryhall Road, Stamford, said: “We closed on March 20 and we have obviously remained closed.

Read more
BourneCoronavirusHuman InterestStamford

More by this author

Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE