Rhinos Gymnasium in Stamford and Universal Fitness Centre in Bourne
Published: 06:00, 24 June 2020
As many hotels and restaurants prepare to open a week tomorrow (July 4), gym owners are wondering if they will be next.
The government has not yet issued any official guidance as to when they can reopen but many gym owners are already getting prepared.
Nick Swann, owner of Rhinos Gymnasium in Ryhall Road, Stamford, said: “We closed on March 20 and we have obviously remained closed.
More by this authorMaddy Baillie