A hairdresser who followed in her mum’s footsteps has decided to hang up her scissors after 30 years.

Sarahjayne Peachey took over her mum’s salon in North Luffenham before relocating to Empingham 19 years ago.

After surviving recessions and the pandemic, Sarahjayne has now decided the time is right to close Rutland Hairworks and enjoy her retirement.

The last day of trading will be Saturday, December 23.

Sarahjayne said: “I will miss the people the most.

“I love being with people and hearing about their lives. I’ve got a good rapport with our customers and that’s why they have been coming here for years.”

Sarahjayne was born in Holbeach but moved to Pickworth as a baby and has spent all her life in and around Stamford and Rutland. Her mum worked as a mobile hairdresser when she was young before opening Christine’s Hair Fashion in North Luffenham.

Sarahjayne said: “I was carrying a roller box as soon as I was old enough to walk.”

She actually wanted to work as a fashion designer but admits she didn’t have enough creative talent, so had to find something else. She achieved a City and Guilds qualification in hairdressing, cosmetic makeup and manicuring at Peterborough College.

“I never assumed mum would give me a job but I asked and luckily she did,” she said. “We got on fine working together then one day out of the blue someone came to look around her salon and she told me she wanted to sell it.”

Sarahjayne and her husband Colin visited all the banks before one finally agreed to help them and they bought the business on October 31, 1993. She had to ask her in-laws for money to pay the first week’s wages.

Rutland Hairworks moved to Empingham in 2004 when an antiques shop closed. It has built up a loyal band of customers, including Margaret Wright, a lady in her 80s who was the first client at Sarajayne’s mum’s salon and continues to visit Rutland Hair Works now.

Sarahjayne and employees Melissa Murphy and Wendy George have also served generations of families, even getting invited to weddings and Christenings.

“People tell us everything,” she said: “There’s not a lot they won’t share with us.”

When the shop closes next month Sarahjayne plans to spend more time at her holiday home in Cyprus and travelling around the UK in a motorhome.

The landlord of the premises in Church Street hopes to find a new hairdresser to retain a salon in the village.