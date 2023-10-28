Rutland Water is set for a spooky end to half term.

Children can get in the spooky spirit with a round of Halloween-themed mini golf – and try to crack the code on a spooky trail.

Entry to the Halloween mini golf and the spooky trail costs £6 per child, and golf is £5 per adult.

Both are open from 10am and 3pm today (Saturday) and tomorrow.

There’s no need to book - people can just turn up to the Rutland Water Visitor Centre in Sykes Lane, Empingham, LE15 8QL.