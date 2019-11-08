Hambleton Bakery is looking to expand its production facilities and cafe.

The Exton-based company, which was founded in 2008 by Tim Hart and Julian Carter, has gained planning approval from Rutland County council to expand its Exton site on Cottesmore Road.

The company also hopes to gain approval for a new breadmaking plant by the Ram Jam Inn at Stretton. This is due to come before Rutland’s planning committee on November 19.