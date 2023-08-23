A man had his hammer confiscated and destroyed after using it to smash a number of cars.

Jon Elliott, 47, of Churchill Road, Stamford was charged with criminal damage after four cars were damaged July 7.

A report was made to police during the evening that a man was smashing the windows of cars in Churchill Road using a hammer.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court

Elliott appeared at Lincolnshire Magistrates’ Court on August 3 where a forfeiture and destruction order was made for the hammer.

A community order was also imposed, which includes rehabilitation and Elliott must pay £400 compensation.

The Mercury requested the result of the hearing from Lincolnshire Magistrates’ Court on August 3 but did not receive the information until yesterday (Tuesday, August 22).