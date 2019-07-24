A handbag containing a purse, driving licence and medication were stolen from outside a home in Stamford.

The theft from a parked car happened on Monday in Kingsdown Drive, one of the newly built streets that backs on to Lonsdale Road and Cottesmore Road.

Rachel Blackwell, neighbourhood policing inspector for Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings, said the police were treating it as a one-off opportunist crime, but reminded people not to leave belongings in cars, especially in the front of vehicles where they could be easily seen.

Anyone with information on this crime or similar incidents can call Stamford police on 101.

Alternatively, people can report their suspicions anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity by calling them on 0800 555111.

