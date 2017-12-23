Handing out festive hampers

Pupils from Bourne Academy have been busy taking part in the Christmas hamper challenge, designing Christmas themed hampers packed with wonderful Christmas gifts for Butterfield Day Care Centre.

All tutor groups were provided with a standard size cardboard box issued by Warners.

Over the past few months, Bourne Academy pupils have used this challenge to create some of the most inspiring, imaginative designs ranging from Santas and gingerbread houses to snowmen, sleighs and chimneys.

The hampers were packed full of Christmas goodies and passed to members of the day care centre.

As well as being a competitive event, Bourne Academy pupils came together to fully understand the importance of becoming involved to support this community project. After the judging on Friday, December 15, some of the pupils visited the Butterfield Centre in North Road to deliver the hampers.

These pupils were: Katie White, Connor Flight, Miya Manzur, Emily Key, Florence Little, Keira Foster, Madison Sanders, Anna McLean-Scott, Jess Szyszka, George Jones, Lucy Abbey, Holly Kendrick, Aleksandra Siwiec, Megan Richards, George Hare, Emily Rayner, Ruby Lyall-Watson, Victoria Kilby, Phoebe Holliday, Becky McManus, Grace Ilett, Elinor Thompson and Samuel Hare.

According to school staff, the recipients at the centre were “overwhelmed with joy”.

One of the teachers Britte Cairns said: “It was a fantastic afternoon spending time chatting to the members listening to their fascinating stories.

“On behalf of Bourne Academy, we would like to thank all the members and carers of Butterfield Care Centre for enabling us to take part in this project and we wish them all a Merry Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year.”