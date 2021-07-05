The Stamford community has rallied to wish happy birthday to the NHS and celebrate its heroes.

The Danish Invader in Empingham Road, Stamford hosted the NHS Big Tea event this afternoon (July 5) to raise funds for Lincolnshire NHS Charities.

Just 10 minutes into the event, all tables in the pub's dodgems area were full with customers tucking into home-made cakes, which were donated, and a cup of tea.

The NHS Big Tea event at the Danish Invader in Stamford

Chris Needham, landlord, said: "I am truly overwhelmed. I knew we would have support but I didn't expect within 10 minutes for all the tables to be full, not just with regulars.

"It's great to have everyone supporting it."

Today is the 73rd birthday of the NHS and Chris was keen to mark the occasion as it is something close to his heart.

Chris Needham and Mary Pickford

"They have helped my family and friends - they are always there if you need them," he said.

"They have also looked after me a few times recently due to ill health.

"Without the NHS it would be difficult, not just in the past 18 months but for 73 years."

The Needham family also know a number of NHS staff who often visit the pub.

The NHS Big Tea event at the Danish Invader in Stamford

Friend of Chris and regular customer, Mary Pickford, a case manager for the Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, attended the event to enjoy a tea and cake with her team.

Mary, who joined the NHS to make a difference, said: "It has been such an amazing day. The love and support has been truly overwhelming.

"A huge thank you to Chris and Kelly Needham and the team here at the Danish Invader for hosting the event and all those who have donated.

The NHS Big Tea event at the Danish Invader in Stamford

"It has been a challenging 18 months for everyone but once again the NHS has shown its resilience and continues to do so.

"I want to thank all out patients, families, carers and care home staff who have stepped forward to support us and have done a fabulous job."

Chris gifted all the NHS workers rainbow mugs and mini proseccos to thank them for all their hard work.

Harrish and Pam Bisnauthsing and Clem and Pam Walden

Marylyn Ratcliffe, who attended with Ann Cutforth and Liz Cooke, said: "It's such a good idea and gives a real community spirit as well as raising funds for the NHS.

"It's so nice to see people we haven't seen around because we lost touch over the last year."

Town and district councillor Harrish Bisnauthsing also attended the event with wife, Pam, and friends Clem and Pam Walden.

He said: "I think it's an excellent event and the best thing for Stamford.

Graham Cooke playing the keyboard at the Danish Invader

"More people should be coming here especially today.

"The Queen made the greatest gift when she awarded the George Cross to the NHS.

"The NHS is a precious jewel in all of the things it does for us and we depend on. Long may it continue. "

While the event finished at 5pm, Chris expects customers will stay for longer to wash the cake down with a pint of beer or glass of wine, and celebrate the NHS heroes.

More than £1,000 has been raised so far through the raffle and collection buckets. The Danish Invader staff will confirm the total of donations when the money has been counted.

People who were unable to visit but want to donate can click here.