The last two columns focused on dogs, and whilst all animals can suffer with warmer weather and changes of temperature, cats have a different lifestyle and it’s wise to address this separately, writes animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

After all, they are just as special to us and are members of our family too.

Cats often feel the effects of heat, and it’s important to take their specific needs into consideration. We often don’t notice because they roam more freely and can reach all sorts of spaces around the house and garden.

Cat. Photo: istock

Create cool retreats at home first, and lots of them. Set up designated areas in your home where your cat can find respite from the heat. Consider placing comfortable bedding in shaded spots, away from direct sunlight. Providing them with options to choose from allows them to regulate their body temperature according to their comfort. As we know, cats will ignore anything new until it becomes their favourite thing, so don’t be disappointed if they don’t immediately think your idea was the best one. Look for clues in their normal choices. Which ones like the sunshiny windowsill, and which prefer the cooler spaces in other rooms? Do they want to be under or inside things? If so, make sure these don’t heat up too fast and that the cat doesn’t risk getting shut in. Greenhouses, sheds and neighbours garages can all be risks for this.

Maintaining good airflow in your home is essential. Ensure proper ventilation through open windows, fans, and some of us have air conditioning nowadays too. Stagnant, hot air can make your cat uncomfortable. A well-ventilated space helps them regulate their body temperature more effectively. Remember, if you are feeling it then your cat definitely will be too.

Ensure fresh water, and lots of options! Cats need to stay hydrated, especially in warm weather. Keep multiple water bowls filled with cool, fresh water in various locations throughout your home. Adding ice cubes to one water bowl (and not others, so your cat can choose) can also help keep it cool for longer periods. You should always offer more sources of water the more cats you have, so try to add extra bowls for a while. You can experiment and see which ones your cat(s) prefer to use. They may well not be the same bowls as one another! Cat water fountains can be really useful, and can often keep the cat away from the other source of fresh running water in the house – the toilet.

More tips next week - so get started with these and let’s catch up in the next column.