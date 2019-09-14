School inspectors Ofsted had rated the former ‘good’ pre-school as ‘inadequate’ after a visit in January this year, largely over concerns over the registration of a committee member. Because Ofsted had not been told of this new member, they were unable to make a safeguarding check.

Now, after improvements, including on registration and safeguarding issues, the school is again rated ‘good’.

During last month’s inspection Ofsted noted how staff have been trained on safeguarding issues, which is now ‘effective’.

The manager was praised for monitoring how well children achieve, and how she efficiently identified gaps in learning and addressed them. She also helped staff improve their teaching skills.

The manager also gathered feedback from parents and valuing their comments, made changes.

Ofsted said staff actively promote positive behaviour, reminding children of rules and boundaries, with them knowing what is expected of them. Staff also have a good understanding of children’s needs and identify what they need to learn.

Staff are also warm and caring and the children demonstrate good relationships with them. All children were said to demonstrate good literacy skills, they make good progress in their learning and learn key skills in preparing for their move to school.

However, Ofsted said staff could share more detailed information with parents and use information faster to plan children’s learning.

Langtoft Pre-school operates from Langtoft Sports Pavilion in Manor Close and employs five childcare staff, who care for 31 children aged two to four during term-time .

Pre-school key worker Rebecca Twelvetree said the pre-school was delighted with the report, which showed how the staff and committee had worked so hard to improve the setting, with their hard work, determination and dedication shining through.

The pre-school has changed its interior to give children more space and freedom. Improvements to the outdoor space and buildings are planned.

Rebecca also thanked parents and carers for their support.