Stamford woman hosts virtual clean up
Published: 10:00, 03 July 2020
A Stamford woman is using the power of social media to host a virtual clean up and promote sustainable living.
Coren Munday, from Stamford, has set her followers the challenge of collecting rubbish within the area they live and share a photo of themselves holding what they found at the end of it.
Coren, a mental health employment advisor, got the idea to promote sustainability when she was travelling in 2018.
