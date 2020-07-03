Home   News   Article

Stamford woman hosts virtual clean up

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 10:00, 03 July 2020

A Stamford woman is using the power of social media to host a virtual clean up and promote sustainable living.

Coren Munday, from Stamford, has set her followers the challenge of collecting rubbish within the area they live and share a photo of themselves holding what they found at the end of it.

Coren, a mental health employment advisor, got the idea to promote sustainability when she was travelling in 2018.

