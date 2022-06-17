Falklands hero Gp Capt Bob Iveson returned to RAF Wittering for a service marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the conflict.

Harriers from No 1 Fighter Squadron were used in the Falklands conflict and the service of commemoration and thanksgiving at its home base was attended by scores of military and civilian personnel.

The Rev Andrew Tucker said: “This station was intimately and decisively involved in the operation to liberate the Falkland Islands from Argentine occupation, and we are grateful to have Gp Capt Iveson. It is easy to see how his experiences of 40 years ago have resonated with everyone here.”

Gp Capt Bob Iveson, fourth from left, and Wg Cdr Jez Case, fifth from left. Photo: Christina Coates

The 10-week Falklands conflict sparked when Argentine armed forces invaded the Falkland Islands on April 2, 1982. More than 900 people lost their lives before the Argentinian surrender.

Gp Capt Iveson was a 35-year-old flight commander when he was hit and forced to eject from his Harrier during the battle for Goose Green. He survived and later flew Tornados, retiring as a group captain.

Emma Stacey works in the community team at RAF Wittering and was at the thanksgiving service. She said: “My dad was in the RAF, working on the Vulcans at Waddington at the time of the Falklands Conflict and so today’s service was really poignant for me. These memories filter down through the years, so it was quite an emotional time for everyone.”

Scores of military and civilian personnel attended. Photo: Christina Coates

Lt Cdr Jason Flintham spoke about the contributions made by the Royal Navy during the conflict, and read accounts from the brave crew of HMS Sheffield, which was sunk by an Exocet missile on May 10, 1982.

Lt Col Chris Farrelly detailed many of the courageous actions taken by the British Army, and the how their bravery has created illustrious reputations that have lasted to this day.

Wg Cdr Jez Case, station commander at RAF Wittering, said: “The challenge before us in 1982 was enormous and there was a huge combined effort from the armed forces, the civil service and industry to make the operation to liberate the Falklands a success. But it did not come without cost, and it is only right that we remember the service and sacrifices of those who did not return.”

Padre Tucker addresses the congregation. Photo: Christina Coates

A moment of reflection as the last post is played. Photo: Christina Coates

As the Last Post and Reveille played, a formation of four Grob Tutor aircraft from No 115 Squadron, led by Flight Lieutenant Andy Tagg, overflew the service.