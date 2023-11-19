Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne is looking for a home for three-year-old shepherd cross Harry.

He arrived at the centre with another dog Archie as the rescue centre they were previously at has closed. Harry and Archie had been living in the same kennel so they could be homed together or separately.

Harry is a super boy, a little nervous when first meeting new people. He is a very friendly boy and his tail does not stop wagging.

Harry is looking for a home

lead and to stop jumping up. He does enjoy being outside and likes to play with his toys. He is a happy bouncy boy with a ton of energy.

Harry is very good with Archie but can be reactive to other dogs when out.

Harry travels well in the car.

If Harry could be the dog for you call Three Counties on 07708589792 or 001778 424953 (between 10am and 4pm).