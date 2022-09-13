A shoe shop with branches in Stamford, Bourne and Oundle has scooped a superb hat-trick of wins at the Footwear Industry Awards.

North Shoes, which was founded in Bourne in 1876, is particularly pleased to have won Children’s Independent Footwear Retailer of the Year for the first time.

There was notable individual success too with Claire Neil named Student Shoe Fitter of the Year.

North Shoes has won three awards

And a memorable year for North Shoes included being declared the top Fashion Independent Footwear Retailer.

Managing director James North said: “It’s the first time we’ve won Children’s Independent Footwear Retailer of the Year and I’m absolutely delighted.

“I’ve been keen to win it since the awards began 10 years ago. We’ve been shortlisted once before, which was great, but to actually win it is a superb achievement. It’s a feather in the cap for all the staff.”

North Shoes’ high level of customer service, including shoe fitting and softening, and its wide product range had been recognised by the panel of judges, said James.

He attended the black-tie awards ceremony in Birmingham with 17-year-old daughter Jasmine who, along with younger brother Freddie, is the sixth generation of the family business.

Claire’s win in the Student Shoe Fitter follows the 2017 success for Ryan Clements, who now runs the business’s branches of NC Foot Health Clinic in Bourne, Oundle and Sleaford.

James said: “I’m very pleased for Claire – it’s a wonderful reward for her hard work.

“She joined the business in 2019 and she’s now a qualified foot health practitioner and works in our foot health clinics.”

All of the winners were kept a secret until the awards ceremony and the big surprise of the fashion category win capped off a fabulous night for North Shoes.

It has previously won Independent Footwear Retailer of the Year in the family category (2018), ladies (2013 and 2019), men in three successive years (2015-2017) and outdoor (2018).

This year’s three wins come quick on the heels of record summer back to school period across North Shoes’ stores in Bourne, Stamford and Oundle.

James said: “Our mantra is simple - we treat people how we would want to be treated ourselves.”

North Shoes beat its previous record summer sales of 2019 thanks to instore and online sales of 3,700 pairs of school shoes across 26 countries.