A woman who felt inspired to help others after she lost her mum to cancer and her sister to a brain tumour has raised £3,500 in a year for hospice care.

Jan Bullock is known in the Stamford area for her bingo nights, Motown events and afternoon teas to support Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

Over the past year she held six events, with two more planned in the autumn.

Helen Kingston, left, community fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, with Jan Bullock at her Mad Hatter's afternoon tea

Her fundraising effort began once she retired, but Jan, 68, said: "It really all started with me when I was 21.

"I lost my mum to cancer when she was just 45 years old. I had a little sister, Jilly, who was 11 at the time and two brothers. In those days there was very little support offered. It was tough.

“My sister was then diagnosed with a brain tumour 10 years ago.

"I used to go to the Sue Ryder Hospice shop and buy bits and bobs and I thought to myself Jilly had such lovely carers where she lived, I could do something to show my support for people just like them."

Jan had a 65th birthday party at Tallington Lakes and followed it up with her first Motown night at the same venue.

“I now organise regular Motown nights, charity bingo sessions and afternoon teas," said Jan, adding that Jilly loved an afternoon tea.

"Doing it all gives me strength. It’s nothing special really, but I love it."

In the past few months Jan has held three bingo nights, and afternoon teas with an Ascot Ladies' Day theme, a Mad Hatter's theme, and a Christmas theme. The events brought in £3,524.

“If the money I raise helps to give someone a few hours' care from Sue Ryder nurses or just helps to put some flowers in the hospice for the people and families there, then it’s worth it," said Jan.

Jan has a charity bingo booked for November and is hoping to do another Motown Night in October too, all with the support of close friend.

She said: “Albert helps with the charity bingo – he is the regular bingo caller at Tallington Lakes where I hold my events.

"A guy called Paul gives me the bingo books for free so that as much money as possible goes to the charity. Dawn makes the cakes and June helps me go and get things for the raffle as well as to organise my events.

"My husband is great, always on the lookout for great raffle prizes. Tesco in Deeping and Morrisons in Stamford are very generous too. I am very fortunate."

Helen Kingston, community fundraiser for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “Jan's events have brought a lot of joy to the community after the limitations of lockdown and it is so poignant that they help us to be there when it matters for local families, making room for the things that matter – like spending time with loved ones, sharing stories, jokes and memories, and filling their final days with love.

"We can’t thank her enough for everything she has done.”

Jan’s next bingo night is on November 25, at Tallington Lakes Leisure Park, Barholm Road, Tallington. People can turn up on the night from 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start.