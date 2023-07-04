People can donate bric-a-brac to be sold at a forthcoming fete that will help fund local activities.

In addition to toys, books, ornaments and other household items, people can also donate bottles. Collections will take place from 10am to 2pm on Saturday (July 8) outside the Green Dragon pub in Ryhall.

Ryhall Fete then takes place on Saturday, July 15 from midday until 4pm. It will include an ‘Aliens have landed in Ryhall’ treasure hunt for children, a dog show, live music, and lots of stalls and games.

The fete will have plenty to offer

A dog show will take place during the afternoon of the fete

Ryhall Village Hall has received funding from the fete previously

Places benefiting from last year’s fete takings included St John’s Church, Ryhall Playgroup and the village hall.