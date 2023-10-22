We’re once again off on our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

Our Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

25 years ago: October 16, 1998 – More than £300 was raised by the ladies of Macmillan Cancer Relief Deepings Committee at Saturday's Autumn Fair. Pictured (from left) are Audrey Mallabar, Elaine Koch, Margaret Wilson, Marcelle Bulmer-Jones and Margaret Jones.

10 years ago

October 18, 2013

Parking charges in Stamford look set to rise, except for motorists who stay for less than two hours.

South Kesteven District Council is reviewing its short and long-stay car parking charges in a bid to off-set a drop in income from them.

The changes would be good news for shoppers making quick visits to the town, with some charges being reduce in the short stay car parks in Bath Row, North Street, Scotgate, and St Leonard's Street.

Drivers staying up to 30 minutes would pay 40p instead of the current 50p; for one hour they would pay 60p instead of 80p; and for up to two hours they would pay 90p instead of £1.30.

But drivers staying longer in the short-stay car parks would have to pay more.

The fee for up to three hours would go up from £1.80 to £2; for up to four hours the charge would go from £3 to £5 and for more than four you would pay £6 instead of the current £4.

All charges in the council's two long-stay car parks – Wharf Road and Cattle Market – would be increased.

25 years ago: October 16, 1998 – Stamford Harriers Under 13 Girls team get ready to start the cross-country in Bourne Woods on Sunday. Back, from left – Frances Craven, Anna Oram and Michelle Revill; front - Clare Steele, Sara Frere-Cook, Katy Johnson and Felicity Milton.

Stamford ambulance station will close and crews covering the area will begin their shifts in Bourne following a decision made by East Midlands Ambulance Service, known as Emas.

Emas approved twinning of the station as an interim measure, at a trust board meeting on September 30.

Emas insists the twinning programme which will see Stamford and Bourne's staff sharing one base in Bourne, and Melton and Oakham's staff sharing one base in Oakham, will not impact on response to 999 calls or levels of service.

It will mean staff from Stamford and Melton travelling to their twinned stations to start their shift, picking up their vehicles and then either responding to a 999 call or moving to a 'strategic stand-by point' and awaiting their next call.

The move is the first step in the changes Emas will make as part of its Being the Best programme which will see nine central hubs, 19 stations and 108 smaller community ambulance posts created in a bid to improve response times.

As part of the twinning programme half the stations involved, including the Stamford station in Ryhall Road will close.

25 years ago: October 16, 1998 – Taxidermist Ian Fraser with the tawny owl he donated to Langham Primary School. Looking on are pupils Alexander Quinn, Andrew Wood, Georgina Winterbourne and Lucy Cortese.

A businessman hopes to bring creative and digital based companies in the area under one roof at the site of a former social club.

Scott Weavers-Wright, founder of Kiddicare.com, has purchased the Cummins Social Club site and is awaiting planning permission to demolish the building and build a new £1.5m venue for his new business venture Haatch.

Mr Weavers-Wright plans to create a five-floor centre, called The Hub that will provide workspace for a number of digital, design and marketing based companies.

The development, which Mr Weavers-Wright described as a digital business incubation centre, will include a 100-seater auditorium for firms to hire and hold conferences and presentations, a floor with office space available for leasing, and a cafe area with a roof terrace.

It will also feature a floor for Haatch staff to work with and train and nurture new firms looking to start out and graduates hoping to break through into the industry.

Fred Soneya, digital investor for Haatch, said: “We're hoping to create Stamford's own Silicon Valley.”

If the plans are approved, it is hoped that work will start in January and be completed by summer next year.

50 years ago: October 19, 1973 – Bourne Abbey Church harvest supper brought 100 diners to the Church Hall on Thursday. Pictured, the Vicar of Bourne, Canon Gordon Lanham at the piano with guests and helpers.

25 years ago

October 16, 1998

There was mixed news for Stamford and the Deepings in the BT Better Towns competition this week.

Communities in Lincolnshire have been offered the chance to win £50,000 to spend on town improvements, but on Wednesday Stamford learnt its bid had failed to make the next round.

Meanwhile the Deepings bid has been successful and will now compete against five other towns in a presentaion at Lincoln next month.

Stamford mayor Coun Colin Evans leads the Stamford 2000 Group and was disappointed, but not disheartened, by the news.

He said: “Although we were highly commended for our entry the standards were very high. But we will not give up on our suggestions and will now look for other forms of funding.”

The group had produced a number of possible improvements such as better lighting, resurfacing of High Street, cleaning buildings and creating a community centre.

The Deepings Community Group had bid for a computer and community centre to be opened in the disused Godsey Lane health centre and was delighted with the news of its success.

Mike Barrett, team leader, said: “I had a telephone call on Wednesday telling us we had got through and of course I'm thrilled – a lot of people have worked very hard for this. Things are looking good.”

25 years ago: October 16, 1998 – Nick Hall as Adrian Mole with the Hubbard Girls, Sarah Spence, Miranda Hogg, Kerry Logan, Gemma Bent and Jocelyn Everitt who starred in last year's pantomime Old Mother Hubbard.

Plans to turn Market Deeping town centre into a pedestrian precinct will be considered in a study beginning next month.

The study will be looking at ways of improving Market Place and is being funded by Tesco.

The superstore agreed to fund the study, and provide £75,000 to implement its proposals, as part of the planning conditions for its Godsey Lane store.

The study will also look at other aspects of the town centre, including parking, street furniture and the market.

But pedestrianisation already looks likely to be a contentious issue.

At Market Deeping Town Council on Wednesday night Coun Paul Linford – owner of Linford's Traditional Fish and Chips, Market Place – made his opinion clear.

He said: “I would not like to see pedestrianistation. I have been round 44 businesses in the town centre and only one said they wanted less parking. If you start taking away parking then shops will close. It's as simple as that.”

But Coun David Ashby argued that a survey carried out as part of the Deepings' bid in the BT Better Towns competition had shown public support for pedestrianisation.

50 years ago: October 19, 1973 – Two of the models in evening wear at one of the three fashion shows given by Seccombes Gowns Ltd, of Stamford, on Wednesday and Thursday at the Assembly Rooms, Arts Centre, Stamford

Residents of Recreation Ground Road, Stamford, are disgusted at the mess left behind by the autumn fair.

Areas normally covered with lush green grass have been churned up by a combination of the recent wet weather and the intense activity on the Rec during the fair's five-day stay.

One resident, Graham Gemmell, said: “It is disgusting to see the state the Rec is in. Everyone I have spoken to about it agreed that something needs to be done.”

Neighbour John Buckley agreed: “I'm no expert, but it is going to need work of a professional groundsman to rectify the damage. It's an unfortunate combination of the weather we have been having and holding a fair at this time of year.

South Kesteven District Council spokesman Debbie Nicholls said the rent paid by the fair organisers included an allowance to help pay for any damage.

The council is looking at moving the fair to a hard surface area next year.

50 years ago: October 19, 1973 – Attendance at a fashion show arranged by the Parent-Teacher Association at the Vale of Catmose Village College, Oakham, on Friday evening exceeded all expectations. Pictured: Owner of the Pride Boutique, of Oakham, Mr Maurice Waterworth, with models Sha Newton, Rosie James, Janet Waterworth, Moira Kennedy, Jean Roper and Julia Wright.

50 years ago

October 19, 1973

Poor attendances at monthly meetings and apathy towards events arranged by Deeping Traders' Association led Mr A. Lawrence, who was presiding, to ask, at the annual meeting at the Bull Hotel, Market Deeping: “Do you want the association to go on?”

Mr Lawrence, presiding in the absence of the chairman and vice-chairman, said it would seem there was insufficient interest to enable the Association to continue.

Members replied that during the years since their formation much help had been given to the community and to the traders' problems. Many traders had joined, apparently, for the purpose of solving some problems, and quickly dropped out after solutions were found.

Other views were expressed that perhaps so many functions would seem to be unnecessary, as were too many members' meetings.

It was thought that a good strong committee should be able to cope with most decisions and only occasional meetings of all members need to be held. Members could be encouraged to write or phone about problems, if they were unable to be present.

50 years ago: October 19, 1973 – Helpers, dressed in old English costumes, at the Autumn fair organised by Market Overton Women's Institute in the village hall on Friday

Bourne and District Post Office advisory committee has lost the support of South Kesteven Rural Council.

This is because the council's representatives, Coun Harold Scarborough and Robert Stanton saw no purpose in sitting on a committee which was regularly side-tracked by the Post office when local issues were at stake.

The councillors, on Thursday, instanced the closing of Haconby office, and the Saturday afternoon closure of the Crown office in Bourne.

Both councillors resigned and the council did not replace them.

Coun John Chapman, of Thurlby, said that his wife, representing another organisation on the advisory committee, intends resigning for the same reason.

“We have been overlooked more than once and I can find something better to do than sit on a committee which has co power to influence decisions,” he said.

The committee had not been consulted about a single thing, claimed Coun Stanton. “I agree with Coun Scarborough that there is no point in sitting on such a committee.”

25 years ago: October 16, 1998 – Members of Deeping St James Over 60s Club with some of the produce which was auctioned.

The question of making a parking bay along Gainsborough Road, on the east side of Tod's Piece, was again raised at Monday's meeting of Uppingham Parish Council.

The clerk, Mr Noel Branston, reported that the recreation ground committee felt such a bay would be an asset without detracing in any way from the facilities.

Coun Joan Samuel said: “This would not affect the recreation ground at all. It is a piece of land which is not used.

“It would tidy up the area, allow tenants to park more easily and provide parking for people attending football matches.”

Coun Colin Griffiths said, that from a road safety point of view, it might be as well to think of having a barrier of some sort to stop children running straight off the recreation ground into the path of cars.

It was agreed to ask the county surveyor for a plan and estimate of the cost of making this a parking area.

Mr Branston reported on the state of the children's amusements on Tod's Piece which has been examined by the committee.

The rocking horse needed serious repairs, he said. At this point Coun Gordon Stones told the council that this was now beyond repair because of the way it had been removed from its pedestal.

100 years ago

October 19, 1923

Stamford and Rutland Infirmary – Week ending Oct. 16, 1923 - Admissions and discharges of patients: In – admitted 6, discharged 5, in house 31;out - admitted 9, discharged 9, on books 29; medical attendant, Dr. Hawes; weekly board, Dr Hutton-Attenborough, Dr. Hawes; weekly visitor, Mr. T. S. Duncomb.

Fifty Years' Service – Mr. T. F. Boyden last week completed 50 years in the service of Mrs. Parker, outfitter, St. Mary's-street, Stamford, and of the late Mr. Alfred Parker. His worthy record has been acknowledged by a handsome financial gift from Mrs. Parker.

Gift To Church Worker – A good muster of members of St. Mary's Church congregation assembled in the banquet-room of the Stamford Hotel on Monday evening, when a hearty welcome was accorded the Rev. St. G. Coldwell, who has just commenced duty as honorary assistant priest. Opportunity was also taken to make a presentation to Mr. H. P. E. Dawson (who is leaving) in appreciation of his valuable services to the church. The Rev. T. H. Bailey (Rector) made the presentation, which consisted of a divan chair, and Mr. Dawson suitably responded. Music, games, and dancing filled an enjoyable evening.

Cycle Accident – A boy about twelve years old, Paul Dilger, 19, Recreation Ground-road, Stamford, was on Sunday afternoon knocked down by a cycle on the Casterton-road and sustained a broken leg. He was taken into Mr. Wheatley's Garage, where members of the St. John Ambulance Association attended to the injury. He was later taken to the Infirmary.

Coun. A. Cliff To Again Act – Coun. Albert Cliff, who was Mayor in 1919-20-21, has conditionally accepted Stamford Town Council's invitation to again occupy the position.

Horse Sale – Messrs. Richardson's, Stamford and Bourne , conducted their second periodical auction of horses at Essendine on Monday, when 115 were submitted. Many buyers were present from the locality and distant parts, and a good clearance was effected.

The prize for cart mares or geldings was awarded to Mr. Needham Allen, of Uffington; Mr. J. Bratley, of Bainton, secured that for van mares or geldings; and the prize for the best cart colt or filly foal was awarded to Mr. Woodward, of Uffington. Mr. T. Gray acted as judge.

Bourne

Still Further Reduction In Poor Rate – A further reduction in the poor rate was shown in the Board of Guardians' estimates presented at a meeting on Thursday, when the Clerk produced the contribution orders for the ensuing half-year, which, the Chairman explained, differed from the original estimate. The Board had received £3853 4s. 9d. As a grant under the Agricultural Rates Act, and there would be no doubt as to each parish getting its proper share. The County Council call had been reduced from £11,792 to £9637, and, as the Board had only allowed for £1000 reduction, the calls had been reduced by another £1000. The rate, generally speaking, would work out on the original estimate at 2s. 6d. in the £, but the further reduction in the county call would reduce the rate to 2s. 4d. in the £.

Root Show – The annual root show, promoted by Mays' Chemical Manure Co., takes place at Bourne fair on Thursday, October 25th, 1923. Prizes will be given for roots and barley grown with their manures, and a silver cup is offered for the best 12 specimens in the show.

150 years ago

October 17, 1873

The municipal elections in Stamford on the 1st of November will not, apparently pass over without a contest. In All Saints' ward Messrs. H. Mitchelson, J. M. Blashfield, C. Healy, and J. Fowler retire. Only one of them, Mr. Fowler, has at present issued an address seeking re-election, and Mr. D. J. Evans. Solicitor, is also a candidate. Messrs. T. G. Mason and J. F. Peasgood retire in St. Mary's ward, and, although a seemingly official notice of Mr. Mason's retirement had been published, both ask to be returned again. The only other address at present issued in connexion with this ward is that of Mr. Francis Pinney.

At a meeting of the trustees and managers of the Stamford and Rutland Savings Bank on Tuesday, Mr. C. Wigmore was unanimously elected secretary, owing to the resignation through ill-health of Mr. Goodliff Jeffs; and Mr. Desborough was appointed sole auditor. A cordial vote of thanks for his past services was accorded to Mr. Jeffs.

The report of the registrar of the Stamford district for the quarter ended the 30th ult. shows that there were 87 births (40 males and 47 females) and 50 deaths (25 males and 25 females); that 9 of the deceased were under one year old and 21 over sixty years; also that 7 died of measles, 4 of diarrhoea, 1 from violence, and 7 in public institutions; and that one inquest was held.

On Sunday harvest thanksgiving services were held at Whittering church, which was tastefully decorated with flowers, grain, and illuminated texte. The Rector and the Rev. W. Meron, Vicar of Sutton, preached, and £3 6s. 61/2d. was collected for Stamford Infirmary.

An entertaining serio-comic concert was given in the Assembly-rooms, Stamford, on Wednesday evening, by Miss Milly Howard's Operettine Company. It was well patronized, and the performances appeared to afford entire satisfaction.

The old canal wooden bridge between Hudd's Mills and Uffington Park is in a very dangerous state, and has been so for some time.

On Wednesday Henry Lock, whilst sawing wood at Yarwell with a steam saw, had the misfortune to have the thumb and two fingers of the right hand so nearly cut off that, on his arrival at the Stamford infirmary, it was found necessary to amputate them.

The train from Stamford to Sibson which used to start at 8.15 a.m. now leaves Stamford at 8 a.m., and is 15 minutes earlier at the intermediate stations to Sibson inclusive. The alteration is made in consequence of the London and North-western Railway Company having ordered their train from Sibson to Thrapston, Wellingboro' Northampton.&c. to leave at 8.32 a.m.

Billingboro' – The annual shooting contest of the 18th L.R.V. Corps took place on Tuesday at Falkingham. The ranges were 200, 400 and 600 yards, and five shots were fired at each distance. The following are the winners of prizes: - Priv. W. Ouzman, £3 10s., and badge, and Mr. D. Mackinder's silver challenge cup, 41 points; priv. F. T. Peach 39, sergt. W. Hall 38, sergt. R. Wadsley 37, priv. J. Wadsley 35, priv. F. Faulkner 35, priv. J. Ellicock 34, priv. G. Woolley 32. In the recruits' contest priv. A. Rollinson was 1st with 32 points, and priv W. H Chapman 2d with 23.

200 years ago

October 17, 1823

Yesterday the tolls at Horn-lane Gate, six miles north of Stamford, were let by auction, to Mr. George Sykes, of Barwick Elmit, in Yorkshire, for three years, from the first of November next, for £966 a year.

Market Deeping fair on Friday was abundantly supplied with wood; nevertheless all was sold, and at advanced prices.

Oakham fair on Monday last was largely supplied with all kinds of beasts, which were considered by the graziers to sell at very low prices, but a great deal of business was done; and a large number of sheep also were sold.

Oundle fair on Monday last was rather a dull one, owing to the unfavourableness of the day. Little business was done in neat cattle, as higher prices were asked than could be given. Sheep had a better sale than had been expected, some lots of shearhogs being disposed of at 30s. each, though middling sheep went off badly; lambs as low as 5s. each.

On Monday the 6th instant an inquest was held at Leeds Gate, by Mr. Maston, coroner, on a child named Susannah Padley, supposed to have been poisoned by its mother; but as no evidence could be adduced to substantiate that charge, a verdict of sudden death by convulsions was recorded. The poor woman appeared to labour under such a complete aberration of intellect, as to induce the coroner to request the parish-officers to procure a strait waistcoat, and take the necessary steps for having her removed to the Lincoln Asylum, which was accordingly complied with.

At the quarter sessions for the borough of Boston, on Monday, there was not a single prisoner for trial; but the business at Boston on Tuesday, has been so great that it was continued on Wednesday, and adjourned to to-morrow (Saturday). Among the prisoners tried were, James Strong, labourer, of Algarkirk, on suspicion of stealing a quantity of oats from Edw. Booth of Kirton; guilty, and sentenced to be transported for seven years. Wm. Toynton and John May, labourers, of Kirton, on suspicion of stealing 2 pigs, the property of Mr. Nidd of Kirton; guilty, Toynton to be transported for 7 years, May to be imprisoned 12 months.

At the sessions held at Peterboro' on the 15th inst., (before Henry Yeats Smythies, Clerk, chairman, Christopher Hodgson, and Joseph Parsons, Clerks, and Cheselden Henson, Esq.) Thos. Baines, of Glinton, indicted on suspicion of stealing 12 yards of linen cloth of the value of £1, the property of Isaac Elvidge, was found guilty, and sentenced to six months' hard labour in the house of correction. Jas. Jackson, lately a maltster to Mr. Sam. Spencer of Glinton, stood indicted on suspicion of stealing seven sacks the property of his said late master, and after a long trial was found guilty and sentenced to be imprisoned for nine months in the house of correction to hard labour. The inhabitants of the parish of Maxey, by their surveyors, withdrew their plea of not guilty to the indictment found against them for the non-repair of a certain road leading from Helpstone to West Deeping, and a fine of £200 was imposed upon the parish by the court. An appeal against the Wansford poor-rate, by Mrs. Ann Gaskell, of Thornhaugh, was entered, and traversed to the Epiphany sessions.