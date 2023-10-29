Join our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

Our Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

25 years ago: October 23, 1998 – Children of the Cherry Tree Nursery and Bramley Hedge Nursery enjoy the Jungle Adventure. Pictured, from left, are Laura Swain, Robert Saville, Lauren Fowlie, Tua Holappa, Stephanie Day and Christopher Barratt.

10 years ago

October 25, 2013

Antiques enthusiasts are being called to dig out their hidden treasures for a popular TV show which is coming to Stamford.

ITV's Dickinson's Real Deal is set for an appearance at New College Stamford on Saturday, November 2.

People are now being called to bring along their antiques to have them valued by experts on the show.

There will be an opportunity to sell them on the spot to a dealer, or if you think your items are worth more, take them to auction.

Presenter David Dickinson said: “It's great to bring the show to Stamford, a place we haven't visited before.

“People should come along and get the real deal.”

Antiques dealers and auctioneers based in Stamford were excited at the prospect of the show coming to town. Greg Bateman, managing director of auctioneers and valuers Batemans, in Ryhall Road, said: “It's an excellent advert for the trade and helps raise the profile of the town.

“There's a lot of mystery surrounding antiques and TV shows like Dickinson's Real Deal help people realise its not so scary.

“It should be a good day and I'm sure I'll pop along for a wander around on the day.”

25 years ago: October 23, 1998 – Daniel Trzebiatowski and Josh Chandler get into the swing of things at the Cubs Conker Championshire in Stamford.

A youth club has been so successful in its first few months that organisers are already looking at new ways to expand.

The Shack opened in the former home of Belton Gardens Bowls Club on the Recreation Ground in Stamford in June.

In four short months it has grown into a thriving community of youngsters with more than 30 attending each session on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The Shack is run by the Salvation Army, which now want to improve the facility and attract even more youngsters. Stamford Corps leader capt Ian Walford said: “The shack has been 100 per cent a success.

“Since we opened we have been averaging 25 to 35 young people on a Friday and Saturday night, which is tremendous.

“Our target group is upper teens and that is who we are attracting. It is on us to provide a social area for them to meet and to create a safe environment to see friends and make new ones.

“Youngsters have come along and seen it as a benefit to them. We hope to build on that when the Stamford skatepark opens.”

Ian and his wife Margot have approached Stamford Town Council about a possible extension to the building and councillors will consider the idea in their discussions for next year's budget.

25 years ago: October 23, 1998 – Madeeha Mustaf, Jacqueline Cobley, Margaret Holmes, Elizabeth Burrows, Rene Large, Michael Seivewright, Vera Keogh and Kate Salmon at the European-themed harvest party held at Oakham School.

A farm and country centre has been given a £1.4m lottery grant to refurbish a Grade II* listed watermill to increase attractions at the site.

Sacrewell Farm and Country Centre, which is owned and managed by the William Scott Abbott Trust, has been granted the money by the Heritage Lottery Fund to restore the 18th century watermill and its associated buildings.

The total cost of the restoration project will be £1.7m.

The Heritage Lottery Fund will also assist in funding the project for the first three years, during which time two new jobs and a number of volunteering opportunities will be created.

The work will restore and help conserve the watermill, mill pond, mill house, bakery and mill gardens.

The project will also install a hydraelectric turbine to the mill, which will feed electricity back into the National Grid.

25 years ago: October 23, 1998 – As the final event of Book Week pre-prep pupils and staff at Witham Hall School, Witham-on-the-Hill dressed as a character from their favourite book.

25 years ago

October 23, 1998

A pioneering legal aid service in Stamford could be forced to close unless more local solicitors pledge their support.

Stamford Citizens' Advice Bureau began free legal advice sessions earlier this year with the help of volunteer lawyers.

The aim of the monthly sessions is to provide members of the public who might be considering legal action with specialist advice.

But now the service's remaining volunteer is finding it hard to keep the monthly commitment and more solicitors are needed to join the rota. If they do not come forward the service will end.

Stamford CAB manager Valerie Mansfield said: “It is essential that we get more participants as we cannot rely totally upon the services of our lawyer. I know how busy solicitors are, but they will want to support this and prevent it from failing.”

The session is held on the first Wednesday of every month, usually from 5-7pm. As many as ten people a month have been given appointments by Stamford CAB to discuss problems as diverse as employment rights, property disputes and medical negligence.

If volunteers do come forward it is hoped that each solicitor's rota may only include two or three sessions per year.

25 years ago: October 23, 1998 – Prerna Patel explains about Diwali to Eleanor Allam (6) and Zana Middleton (5) and and teacher Sue Futter at St George's Primary School in Stamford.

Traders in Oakham have put forward a package of proposals they hope will ease the problems created by the introduction of pay-parking.

More than 50 traders held crisis talks on Thursday at Clifton's Tea Shop and came up with a range of proposals they feel would utilise both short-stay car parks and on-street parking and help boost trade.

The ideas include:

* Doubling the time limit for short term parking at Burley Road and Church Street from a maximum of two hours to four hours.

* Dropping the hourly parking charge from 30p to 20p.

* Allowing people to park in residents' only parking spaces between 9.30am and 4.30pm if there are spaces and for two hours only.

* Introducing a park-and-ride scheme turning a piece of land just outside Oakham into a car park for commuters and then providing regular bus services into the town centre. Anyone parking for the day would be charged just 50p.

Members of Oakham Chamber of Trade have voted unanimously to back the proposals.

Chairman of the chamber Patsy Clifton said: “I think traders did see a dip in trade but it is coming back now and we want to be positive. With the residents' parking scheme the streets have been deserted during the day.

“People used to park on the streets when they were popping into the shops or the bank and it is this kind of people we are losing.”

50 years ago: October 26, 1973 – Shop manager Colin Mortimer, kneeling, was the winner of a belly dancing contest on Friday night in Deeping St James. He is pictured with other entrants (from left) Miss Pat Roffe, Miss Carol Mason, Tony Martin, Miss Susan Pan and Mrs Sue Dash.

Plans have been unveiled to build a new £60,000 sports pavilion fit for the next century for Bourne Town Juniors FC.

If the project goes ahead, there will be a host of new facilities, including four new changing rooms, toilets and showers.

The club, which has 11 sides, plays at the Recreation Road playing field, Bourne.

At Thursday night's meeting of Bourne Town Council finance and general purposes committee, it was suggested the council gives financial backing to the plans as its Millennium project.

Coun John Kirkman, chairman of the committee, said the council has around £15,000 available in its Millennium fund, and an extra £5,000 could be found if the project goes ahead.

50 years ago: October 26, 1973 – Market Deeping Welcome Club founder members Mr J. Axtell (seated, second left) and Mr W. Dew (seated, second right), pictured showing other club members the Bembridge Cup presented to the club for the best scrap-book, which they compiled.

50 years ago

October 26, 1973

Chemcuts, the cut-price toiletries store chain, are to have a bigger and better Stamford shop. But before it becomes a reality, local shoppers will lose the High Street 'pirate' for a few months.

The company's managing director, Mr Ray Guess, this week outlined plans for the new venture, which will mean a new home for the Stamford branch in the shop next door to their present site.

They are to take over the empty shop which was previously used by Hill's, the china dealers, who moved out at the end of September and Allan's bakery shop, Ironmonger Street.

Allan's themselves opened bigger premises further along the High Street near Woolworth's earlier this year.

Said Mr Guess, “There are a lot of alterations which need to be done before we can move in.

“Our present shop is going to be taken over by a tailor's shop, so we will have to move out of the town for about six months.

“Our new store will be two or three times bigger than the present one and we hope to introduce new lines, such as dog and pet foods.”

TV advertising about the sheen on Guardsmen's horses and the glowing colours of pageantry seem to have been working well locally.

50 years ago: October 26, 1973 – These four models went back to Uppingham Village College on Thursday – to model clothes. They are (from left): Mrs Jean Jesson, Mrs Rita Turner, Mrs Pat Smith and Mrs Elizabeth Prior.

Stamford TV dealers have all reported boom sales and rentals of colour TV sets – and it could be due to the coming Royal wedding on November 14.

Cotton TV Services Ltd have put on a “Royal Wedding” display in one of the windows at their Stamford store.

“It is adding to our trade to some degree,” said their manager, Mr. G. C. Beetles.

“But every year at this time there is a boom for colour sets – people often buy them for the winter, once they have got back from their holidays.

“Just how many have been sold ready for the wedding is difficult to assess.”

At Feetham's, in Stamford High Street, the manager (Mr J. H. Brown) reported that in some people's minds sporting events warranted colour TV more than Royal weddings.

“We have had one man in here for a colour TV set with the next World Cup series in mind,” he said.

50 years ago: October 26, 1973 – About 120 pupils took part in a 17 mile sponsored walk which was one of the ways of marking Oundle Upper School officially changing its name to the Prince William School.

Claims for compensation by two Lyddington residents over damage alleged to have been caused by sewage-contaminated water during the recent heavy storm flooding have been turned down by Uppingham Rural Council.

The matter was first discussed at a meeting of the public health committee when the Clerk (Mr Noel Branston) submitted the claims which stated that damage had been caused to furnishings, etc., on the ground floors.

Mr Branston said that a similar claim had been submitted to Rutland County Council by one of the residents and rejected by the roads and bridges committee because it was felt that the storm conditions at the time had been exceptional.

The public health committee recommended to the finance committee that no action should be taken on these claims.

At a subsequent meeting of the finance committee Coun F. R. Porter, himself a resident of Lyddington, disagreed with the recommendation.

But at Wednesday's full council meeting, it was approved and adopted.

It was agreed that a site at Barrowden where it as proposed to build four A. P. bungalows, should be purchased for £6,500.

50 years ago: October 26, 1973 – The award-winning team at the Black Horse Inn, Grimsthorpe (from left) Mr Fisher, son Ian, his wife Joyce, and another son Angus.

100 years ago

October 26, 1923

Financing The Scout Movement – To raise funds for the St. Michael's School Scout troop, Stamford, a whist drive was held in the schools on Friday. Thirty-one tables were occupied, and the duties of M.C.'s were carried out by Mr. G. Naylor and Mr. H. Gardham. Mrs. Barnett presented the prizes to the winners: Mrs. Ireson, Miss W. Daniels, Mrs. Thompson, Miss E. Locke, Mrs. E. L. Smith, Messrs. H. Flecknor, G. Thift, W. Walker, R. Wacey, and H. Hinson. A guessing competition was won by Mrs. Walker. Refreshments were provided by a band of helpers, including Mrs. C. E. Barnett, Mrs. J. Barnett, Mrs. Horridge, Mrs. J. Laws, Mrs. Gardham, Mrs. Peasgood, Mrs. Evans, Miss Warburton, Miss Stamford, and Messrs. J. Laws, J. Rosamond, and E. C. English.

£11 An Hour! - A rummage sale on Saturday at St. John's School, Stamford, was opened at 2.30 and closed at 3.30, and in the meantime £11 was raised. The proceeds were in aid of the church funds. The helpers included Mrs. Caldicott, Mrs. Rollings, Mrs. Charlesworth, Mrs. Dagley, and Messrs. W. S. Ennals and H. Sargent.

St. Martin's – The harvest festival services at St. Martin's Church, Stamford Baron were held on Sunday, when the Burghley sermon was preached in the morning by the Rev. C. H. How, St. John's College, Cambridge. The sermon in the evening was delivered by the Rev. W. St. G. Coldwell, the service being conducted by the Rev. P. J. Beaumont. The choir rendered Stainer's “Ye shall dwell in the land,” Mr. G. Griffin taking a solo. Mr. J. C. Billing, A.R.C.O, presiding at the organ.

Public Officials' Bonds - The Marquess of Exeter presided at the meeting of the Stamford Board of Guardians on Monday, when, acting upon the advice of the auditor, who considered the bond of the Clerk (Mr. H. J. Tillson) was inadequate, it was decided to increase the amount from £75 to £1000. The bonds of the Workhouse Master (Mr. F. W, Everdell) and the relieving officer (Mr. R. F. Coldicott) were increased from £100 to £500 each. A proposal that the interior of the Workhouse should be repainted by direct labour was referred to the House Committee.

Local Company Criticised – Some outspoken remarks on the cost of electricity were forthcoming at a special meeting of Stamford Town Council on Friday.

The general manager of the Urban Electricity Comapny had written to the effect that they did not consider the financial position of the Stamford branch justified any reduction in the charges for electricty, but if the Council were prepared to wait until the result of the year's trading was known they would re-consider the matter. The Highways Committee had instructed the Town Clerk to prepare a case to be submitted to the Company in due course, praying for a reduction in price.

The Town Clerk (Mr. C. Atter) said the year's trading would be known in February.

Coun. H. V. Blackstone inquired if anything could be done before then. It was generally known that in other towns electricity was being supplied at a much cheaper rate, and he considered it grossly unfair that the Company should be allowed to make these extravagant charges (Hear, hear). If the local company could not do it it was time they cleared out and allowed someone else who could to have a chance.

25 years ago: October 23, 1998 – Villagers at a packed meeting in Ketton on Wednesday night called to discuss Castle Cement's expansion plans.

150 years ago

October 24, 1873

The bazaar at Uffington House in aid of the restoration of Tallington church, proved eminently successful, the receipts being upwards of £740. The weather was favourable, and this no doubt contributed much to the satisfactory result; though it is probable that the public would have attended in larger numbers had the bazaar been held in the summer, when the gardens and grounds are in their best attire, with the rosary and flower beds in full bloom.

A harvest thanksgiving service was held on the 19th inst. in King's Cliffe church, which was tastefully decorated by Mrs. and the Misses Du Pre, the Misses Dennis, Miss Tinkler, Miss Stokes, &c. The services were choral, and were sung by the choir in a very creditable manner. The Rev. E. Du Pre, Rector, delivered two appropriate sermons, which were attentively listened to by very full congregations. The subscriptions amounted to £18 12s. 61/2d. The surplus, after deducting some church expenses, will be given in aid of the Stamford and Rutland Infirmary.

Stamford Temperance Society - On Friday Mr. Dunn gave the last of his series of lectures in the Assembly-rooms, Stamford, to a very large audience. During the evening a gold locket, marked I. O. G. T., was presented to his daughter, by several subscribers who had appreciated her sevices in accompanying her father on the piano. During the last fortnight 3126 persons have attended Mr. Dunn's lectures, and 87 have signed the pledge.

There was no criminal business to transact at Stamford petty sessions on Saturday. The Clerk stated that the person who at the previous petty sessions applied for a summons against Wm. Dunstan, landlord of the Cross Keys, had intimated that she would not further proceed in the matter.

On Wednesday a poor rate of 6d. in the pound was allowed for that part of the parish of St. Martin which is in the Liberty of Peterborough; also a Liberty-rate of 2d. in the pound, and a sanitary-rate of 1d. in the pound. A poor-rate of 6d. and a highway-rate of 10d. in the pound were allowed for the parish of Wothorpe.

The workmen engaged in the restoration of All Saints' church, Stamford, have lately come upon two skeletons in decayed wooden coffins at the east end of the north aisle. The remains were those of a male and of a female, and were ranged side by side with the feet pointing to, and not far from, the foundations of the east wall. The coffins were as fragile as the earth: in the lid of one, over the face of the corpse, a piece of glass had been inserted, so that the features might be viewed after the coffin was closed. Peck in his “Annals,” published nearly 150 years ago, says, “Margaret relict of John Brown, merchant of the staple, died the 22 of November (1460), and was buried at the upper end of the north aisle of All Saints' church in the mercat; soon after whose death, in memory of her and her said husband, a plate of gilded brass was fixed in a wall near the place where they were buried.” The skeletons, then, are most likely those of the parents of the builder of the present steeple of All Saints. An attempt was made to photograph the interior of one of the coffins by the aid of the magnesium light, but the experiment proved unsuccessful.

200 years ago

October 24, 1823

The Duke of Wellington arrived on Tuesday at Apethorpe, the Earl of Westmorland's seat in this neighbourhood, where a large party of distinguished sportsmen had assembled. His Royal Highness the Duke of York is expected.

We are informed that a Religious Lending Tract Society is about to be formed at the Wesleyan Sunday-school-room in Stamford. Should the institution be founded upon liberal and enlightened principles, and in the selection of tracts should due regard be paid to avoid offensive secrarianism on the one hand, and contentious controversy on the other, the friends of revealed religion and social order will hail with pleasure an additional though humble attempt to raise the tone of public morals in this town and its vicinity amongst the lower orders.

On Saturday Charles Todd, of Yarwell, was committed to Peterborough gaol (by the Rev. J. Scrocold) for trial at the next sessions, charged with stealing from the Ram Inn, St. Martin's Stamford Baron, on Friday evening, a sack containing various articles of wearing apparel the propertyof Thomas Lees, a soldier on his way from Ireland to Norwich.

We are authorised to state that Mr. Whitby, who has been most extensively engaged for many years in both public and private practice, as a Surgeon, Apothecary, and Accoucheur, has commenced practising the above branches in this town. Stamford, Oct. 23.

At Falkingham sheep fair on the 16th inst. there was not so large a show as usual. Store sheep went off briskly, but fat sheep were very dull of sale, and few were sold.

Last Friday, a man wearing a long white frock and a white hat, not in appearance unlike the driver of a common stage-coach, called at the Rev. Mr. Deverell's of Castle Bytham, with a petition, dated Anwick, October 15, 1823 (two days before it was presented,) setting forth that on the 21st of September last the bearer, James Roberts, had the misfortune to have destroyed by lighning his house and furniture, which were valued at £100. The servant on going to the door instantly recognised the man as having come there with petitions on two former occasions – his second petition stating that he had lost five cows by lightning. Of this the servant reminded him: and on Mr. Deverell's going to the door and putting some questions to him expressive of his doubt as to the hand-writing of the signatures being that of the perosn it was designed to represent, the man, finding himself detected, and taking advantage of Mr. Deverell's leaving the door for a moment to inspect more minutely the petition, took off his hat and made his escape out of the parish with the utmost precepitation, leaving his petition behind him!

On Friday the 10th inst. a poor woman named Patrick, wife of a labourer at Oakley, near Kettering, lost her life by a piece of pork which she was eating getting into the wrong passage of the throat.

Several attempts having been lately made to put into circulation the £5 notes of Taylors and Lloyds, bankers, of Birmingham, which were stolen from the Balloon post coach, in London, on the 12th of December last, the public are again particularly cautioned not to receive in payment any of the £5 notes of that firm, except such as have a Bee-hive engraved on them.