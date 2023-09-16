We’re once again off on our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

10 years ago

September 13, 2013

A health watchdog has recommended Stamford Hospital stay open and has backed a £3.8m plan to redevelop it.

Monitor gave the recommendation at a press conference yesterday after an investigation into Peterborugh and Stamford Hospitals Trust.

A business case for revamping Stamford Hospital will now go before the trust's board and, if approved, work could begin early next year.

Interim chief executive at the trust Dr Peter Reading said: “This is a good news report for patients. It secures the long term future of the two hospitals.

“It gives support for the plans to redevelop Stamford Hospital which will make better use of the estate and bring more patients in.

“I get a very strong view from the people of Stamford that this is a positive move.”

The plan for Stamford Hospital was reveled in September last year. The trust wants to redevelop 40 per cent of the site and bring in a partner to run the remaining 60 per cent as part of a health campus.

The business case will go before the trust board on September 24 for recommendations. It will then go before the trust's council of governors on October 9.

Owners of a popular Turkish restaurant have changed its name to avoid a “massive legal battle”.

The Fat Turk, in St Paul's Street, will now be known as The Mad Turk.

The restaurant was opened by Ertunch and Shelly Kazim in February this year and soon proved popular, with rave reviews from customers.

A few months later an Essex restaurant which was called The Fat Turk, 83 miles away in Ongar, started a legal challenge for the Stamford restaurant to change its name.

No legal decision has been made yet but the Stamford couple say they don't want to continue the fight and have decided to put an end to the dispute.

Shelly said: “The judge has not decided on the case but we are changing the name.

“It has been very stressful and it would have been a massive legal battle to keep the name. So we felt rather than waste our time and energy fighting this we should concentrate on proving our customers with good food.”

The restaurant, which offers Turkish and Cypriot inspired food, has received glowing reviews from customers on Tripadvisor – a website that provides travel information based on users' own experiences.

Thousands of people turned out to see displays of world class horse riding and enjoy shopping at The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials.

New Zealand rider Jonathan “Jock” Paget claimed overall victory riding Clifton Promise at the event which drew large crowds to the grounds of Burghley House. Andrew Nicholson finished second.

The event, in which 72 riders competed, began with the dressage competition on Thursday last week and Friday, and continued throughout the weekend with the cross country on Saturday and the showjumping on Sunday.

Not one of the top 23 riders managed to jump clear around Richard Jeffery's showjumping track, including the top five, who went before Jock. This left him with a comfortable two-fence cushion as he cantered into the arena on a fresh-looking Clifton Promise.

Jock looked like delivering the only clear ride of the afternoon until he tipped the very last fence, adding four penalties to his dressage and cross country score to finish on a total of 41.1.

25 years ago

September 11, 1998

There is no need for pets to go missing - according to Stamford Cats' Protection League.

The league marks the beginning of National Cat Week on Monday by launching a campaign to fit all cats with identity collars.

Around 60 per cent of cat owners in the UK, do not provide their pets with any form of identification in the event of their going astray.

Mollie Towning, co-ordinator of Stamford Cats' Protection League, said: “When a cat goes missing the owner suffers dreadfully wondering where it can be, is it safe and when it will return.

“We don't want to be gruesome, but cats can suffer for a very long time without food so owners have a duty to protect them as much as possible.”

At present there are about 35 lost or abandoned cats in the Stamford area and to help owners identify their cats the Cats' Protection League will have a stall at Somerfield superstore in Stamford next Friday and Saturday to sell identity collars and other cat products.

Nearly 100 workers at Newage International could face redundancy as the company moves to cut costs.

Staff at the firm's Barnack Road factory in Stamford were told of the plan this week, just three months after 26 other redundancies were annoucned.

From next year, work in the machine shop will be scaled down and its work contracted to cheaper factories, threatening 70 jobs on the shop floor. A further 30 office-bound jobs could go too.

No redundancies have been finalised as yet and managing director Steven Zeller said he would be “surprised” if 100 jobs were lost.

He said: “It was a difficult decision in terms of the potential impact on our people. They have worked hard and made significant improvements over the last few years so the decision was a tough one in that regard.

“We will do everything possible to minimise the impact. We will hopefully be able to place many of them into other areas of the business and we have agreements with our unions as to how we handle any redundancies.”

A proposal to resurface Stamford pedestrian precinct has been put forward as part of the BT Better Towns project.

Stamford 2000 Group met on Wednesday to discuss progress in its bid to win £50,000 to improve the town.

Egerton Gilman submitted a draft copy of a report which researched the possible cost of resurfacing High Street and Ironmonger Street with stones which would be better suited to a conservation area.

In his report Mr Gilman said of the surface laid in 1984: “The result is a bland monochromatic surface which pays little regard to the rich variety and quality of the surrounding architecture.

“The area now appears grubby, ill-maintained and unwelcoming. The surface detracts significantly from the character of the very buildings it was intended to enhance.”

He provided figure which show the total cost of removing the existing surface and replacing it with a more attractive one would be in the region of £200,000 to £250,000.

Stamford 2000 Group intends to apply for grants to match any money it may be awarded, and if it is not successful in the BT scheme, it will seek Millennium Fund or National Lottery cash.

50 years ago

September 14, 1973

A Stamford shop where hundreds of local housewives buy family toiletries and household cleaners found itself at the centre of a row this week.

Chemcuts Ltd, of High Street, had faced threats of legal action in the past when manufacturers complained about substantial cuts in the prices of their goods.

On Wednesday they faced allegations in the Stamford magistrates' court by the Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain that they were trying to suggest they were a chemist's business, when there was no registered chemist on the premises.

But the Bench found that they were not breaking the law, by using the word “Chemcuts” on their shop sign.

Said the chairman, Mr W. K. Roberts, “My colleagues and I find that the emphasis laid more on the 'cuts' than on the 'chem'.”

The company, whose main office is at Church Walk, Newark, pleaded not guilty to four charges brought against them by the Society.

They were: taking and using the word chemist for the sale of goods by retail; and using a description reasonably calculated to suggest people employed had qualifiactions for selling, compounding, or dispensing drugs or poisons, by displaying the word 'Chemcuts' on the shop.

Both the charges related to the Stamford shop on January 9 this year.

The other two charges were similar ones, relating to the company's Grantham branch on the same day.

A projected new hypermarket on the outskirts of Bourne could hit trade at town centre shops.

That was the warning from Coun Ray Cliffe in a heated debate at an Urban Council meeting on Tuesday

He said: “Such development on the outskirts of other towns tend to close down shops in the town centres.”

Coun Cliffe said the superstore – planned by J. A. Carter Development for the Manning Road area of Bourne – would be out of place.

“If it had been in the centre of the town I would have been wholeheartedly for it,” he added.

The councillor was also angry that one member had abstained from voting on so important a plan when the planning committee discussed the proposal.

Voting in the committee was 3-2 not to accept the County Planning Officer's refusal to allow the development.

But the full council has decided to wait for Kesteven Planning Committee's decision on the scheme before making their next move.

Bank Holiday vandals have been blamed for causing Ketton sewerage workmen extra work.

Mr Alec Burt, Ketton Rural Council's surveyor, told the meeting on Thursday that over the bank holiday, somebody entered the sewage works and caused flooding in the drying beds – meaning extra unnecessary work for the workmen.

He said: “The whole thing seems so senseless. No actual damage was caused, but it has caused a considerable nuisance and it means a lot of extra work.

“Whoever did it – and we think it was a youth – climbed over the barbed wire fence, got into the works, and opened the first valve he could see.

“And this allowed incoming sewage to go straight through the usual processes and flood the drying beds.

“We spent days drying out these beds and now this has happened. Now we will have to wait for the beds to dry out again before we can dig them.”

100 years ago

September 14, 1923

St. John Ambulance Corps – A further progressive step has been taken by the local auxiliary of this worthy corps, a case of ambulance equipment having been installed on the front wall of Stamford Town Hall, by the side of the entrance to the caretaker's house, for urgent use in case of accidents, etc. It contained a folding stretcher, splints, dressings, and other requisites.

A Narrow Escape – An apprentice moulder at Messrs. Blackstone and Co's Works, named J. Measures, of Market Deeping, has a narrow escape from serious, if not fatal, injuries on Thursday, when a crane with which he was lifting a moulding box weighing several hundredweights collapsed. As it was, he received a glancing blow on the head and sustained a nasty scalp wound. Following treatment by the first-aid staff, he was conveyed to the Infirmary, where it was found necessary to insert two stitches.

Motor Cycles Collide – A serious collision occurred on Thursday on the Uffington-road, Stamford, near the Priory siding. An elderly man named Keech, a Peterborough hairdresser, was riding a motor-cycle and side-car from Uffington towards the town, and Mr. Robert Mason was riding a solo machine in the opposite direction. At the point where the Uffington and Lower Deeping roads coverge the machines collided and Mr. Keech crashed into a tree. Mr. L. F. Briggs conveyed him to the Infirmary, but it was not found necessary to detain him though he was suffering considerably from shock and had to be conveyed home by motor car. Mr. Mason received several nasty wounds in the hands, arms, and jaw, but was able to walk away. His cycle was smashed beyond repair, whilst Mr. Keech's mount was badly injured, the impact with the tree splitting the side-car down the centre.

Death Follows Operation - Mr. V. G. Stapleton (Borough Coroner) sitting with a jury, held an inquest at the Stamford and Rutland Infirmary on Friday on the remains of Victor Lilley, the 16-months-old child of Wm. Lilley, 34, Broad-street. The father stated the infant had been ill for only two days, and Dr. Hawes deposed that an operation was performed in the Infirmary that morning on the deceased, a large abscess being found to be obstructing the bowels. This was drained and the operation completed, when the child collapsed and died, the cause of death being shock following the operation and anaesthetic and poisoning of the system by the abscess. Everything possible was done for the child. The jury, of which Mr. J. E. Smedley was foreman, returned a verdict in accordance with the medical testimony, and gave their fees to the Infirmary.

32 Years A Butler – Many residents by whom be will be recollected have heard with regret the death of Mr. Walter Harry Peasgood, the third son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Peasgood, of Ironmonger-street, which occurred in London, after an operation, on Sunday. Mr. Peasgood was 51 years old, and was for 32 years butler to Sir Arthur Levy, Hertford-street, Mayfair, London, by whom he was very warmly regarded.

The Tramp's Week-end – The Marquess of Exeter presided at the fortnightly meeting of the Board of Guardians on Monday, when it was decided that the system of detaining vagrants over Sundays be adopted provided other Unions within a 30-mile radius did likewise.

150 years ago

September 12, 1873

The Rev A. C. Abdy, Rector of St. Mary's, Stamford, was on Saturday last elected to the chaplaincy of the gaol, in succession to the Rev. H. B. Browning, resigned.

Five members of the Licensed Victuallers' Committee have been interviewing some of the members of Stamford Town Council whose term of office expires on the 1st of November next. The object of the innkeepers is to support as a body those candidates only who are opposed to the Permissive Bill and who are in favour of the latest hours for closing public houses. On the other hand the Good Templars and Rechabites will combine against candidates who favour the views of the licensed victuallers. It seems certain that there will be a strong opposition at the next municipal elections.

The annual prize shooting of the 5th Lincolnshire (Stamford) Volunteers will take place next Wednesday. The prizes are more numerous than usual, and include two extra cups given by the Mayor and Mr. Norton, silversmith. The annual supper will be held in the evening in the Assembly-rooms, at which a very large attendance is expected.

A rumour has been prevalent that overtures have been made to the individual now on his trial for perjury, known as “the Claimant,” to exhibit himself in Stamford at a pigeon match for 50 guineas, which sum, it is said “the Claimant” expects for an appearance in the country. Mr. H. A. Higgs held an interview with the person at Leicester, on Saturday last, on the subject of the proposed match; but it is very uncertain whether the prurient desire of the Stamford people will be gratified.

A sanitary rate of one penny in the pound was allowed on the 6th September for that part of the parish of St Martin which is in the liberty of Peterboro'.

An excursion train to Doncaster on Wednesday, the St. Leger-day, took up 51 persons at Stamford.

Susan Plowright, an old debauchee who has been imprisoned a number of times for drunkeness, was on Tuesday again sent to gaol for 14 days for being drunk and disorderly in Spencer's-terrace, Stamford, in default of paying a fine of 20s. and 10s 6d. costs. She informed the Magistrates who committed her that she should certainly not think of paying a fine, the imprisonment would only be a fortnight's rest to her.

Bourn – A heavy storm of thunder and lightning passed over this neighbourhood on the 3d inst. We have not heard of any damage being done in the immediate neighbourhood of Bourn, except to the church at Hacconby, which was struck, and a piece of stone weighing about three stones was knocked out from above one of the windows; and at Rippingale a hay stack belonging to Mr. Wm. Sandall was struck by the electric fluid, and set on fire; but there being plenty of help at hand not much damage was done. At Keisby a thatched house was struck and split in two, and the electric fluid entered the dwelling and split a bed, and knocked a leg off a table: it also tore up the house floor, and a man who was sitting in the cottage had the back of his hand and one side of his face slightly lacerated and burnt.

200 years ago

September 12, 1823

Yesterday Mr. Richard Sharp was elected organist of St. Michael's church in this place, in the room of the late Mr. Richard Cole.

Last spring a Roman pavement was in part uncovered in a meadow at Great Paunton, near the mill, (through which field the bridle-road from Great to Little Paunton passed.) The pattern is elegant, and the tesselae much smaller than in those lately found at Stainby and Newton. Several broken Roman tiles of a peculiar shape, and foundations of walls, have been discovered, indicating that a Roman Villa of some consequence stood, fifteen hundred years ago, on this site. This discovery, as well as the number of Roman coins which have been found, and Paunton's being in some itineraries set down as the Roman station Ad Pontem, give a peculiar interest to this place.

On Friday afternoon the 5th inst. as Mr. Hen, Ingle, woolbuyer, of Colsterworth, was returning home from Stamford market, with his son about nine years old, in a light cart, near the Black Bull on Witham Common the horse began to kick violently, broke Mr. Ingle's left leg, and very much hurt the little boy. Some harvest people being near, went to their assistance, and a chaise being procured from the Bull, they were taken home. Mr. Ingle's leg was immediately set, and he is now in a fair way of recovery as well as the boy.

A stalk of wheat was gathered at Whittering on Tuesday, (on the farm there in the occupation of Mr. Thos. Pilkington of Stamford,) which has two full-sized ears, both well filled with corn, and both growing from the top of the stalk.

At Oakham fair on Tuesday last the supply of horned cattle was much larger than had been expected. The graziers, however, seemed more inclined to buy than at late fairs, and beasts in general went off at an advance in price.

On Wednesday the 3rd inst. a woman who had laid out a pound note in the purchase of some requisite articles, was on her way home robbed of her marketings, by some Irishmen whom she casually met between Boston and Langrick Ferry.

On Saturday last Mary Graves and Amy Dorrill were committed, by the Holland Magistrates, to Skirbeck gaol, for trial at the next sessions, on suspicion of breaking into the dwelling-house of Edw. Williams, of Wrangle, and stealing a gold ring and several articles of wearing apparel.

William Hall, of Thurmaston, carrier, has been recently convicted by John Dick Burnaby, Esq. a Magistrate for Leicestershire, on his own view, for riding in his cart and furiously driving, having no person on foot or horseback to guide the same: penalty £5, mitigated to 40s. Several other convictions of a similar nature have recently taken place, and it is the determination of the County Magistrates to enforce the full penalty upon every delinquent in future. Leicester Journal.

On Saturday last, a Mr. Hughes, of Wrangle, was endeavouring to pass a gateway, before a waggon, which came up sooner than he expected, he was so dreadfully crushed between it and the gate-post, that he expired after lingering three hours in great agony.

We hear that the return match at cricket between the Grantham and Boston clubs will take place on the Grantham cricket-ground on Monday next. Wickets to be pitched at 10 o'clock.