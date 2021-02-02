People are being asked for their opinions on proposed new design guidance for planning applications.

Rutland County Council and South Kesteven District Council are holding a six-week consultation on the draft 'Design Guidelines' document.

The document, which will form part of the Local Plan documents for both areas, sets out the council’s design expectations.

The Design Guidance document is out for consultation

Working in partnership with Rutland County Council, South Kesteven District Council has prepared the guidelines to provide all applicants - either for single domestic projects or larger development schemes, with a clear understanding of good design, including landscaping.

They also reflect what members of the council’s planning committee look for when considering an application.

Coun Robert Reid, South Kesteven's cabinet member for housing and planning, said: “We want to hear from anyone interested in what this council considers to be quality new development and what is important when designing new communities and neighbourhoods.

“For instance, we want to make sure any new development responds to the demands of climate change, now one of the council’s top priorities, as part of creating a clean and sustainable environment.”

Coun Gordon Brown, cabinet member for planning at Rutland County Council, added that the guide "isn’t just about aesthetics".

"Quality of design has a direct impact on quality of life, and the final Design Guide will play an important role in determining the outcome of future planning applications, once it is in place,” he said.

Draft guidelines illustrate the various stages of the design process, including how to respond to, and comment on, local planning applications from a design perspective.

The final guidance will help applicants understand the issues they need to consider prior to applying for planning permission.

For a link to the survey and to see the draft document go to www.southkesteven.gov.uk/designguide or www.rutland.gov.uk/designguide.

Those without access to the internet can contact South Kesteven District Council on 01476 406080 or Rutland County Council on 01572 722 577.

The consultation closes on Friday, March 12