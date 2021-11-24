A four-week public consultation on the creation of a ‘low-traffic neighbourhood’ has begun.

Lincolnshire County Council highways will be seeking the views of residents, businesses and organisations on plans to change the St George’s area of Stamford.

The Department for Transport has awarded Lincolnshire £799,900 to be used to give people more opportunities to choose walking and cycling for their day-to-day journeys, to boost active travel and reduce traffic congestion.

The St George's area of Stamford could be changed

In relation to this funding, the county council has developed a prospective scheme for St George’s.

It would include:

Closure of the northern section of St George’s Street outside Marks and Spencer

Closure of the road in the area of Maiden Lane and St George’s Square

If accepted, the closures would be implemented using “high-quality temporary infrastructure” such as traffic planters and signs.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), who has responsibility for highways at the county council, said: “We’re now ready to engage on this to make sure it’s appropriate and fit-for-purpose before we start the process of implementing a trial.

“We encourage anyone potentially affected by this to complete our online survey and share their thoughts.”

Views and opinions can be shared at www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk. The survey closes on Friday, December 17.

If it is supported by the public, the scheme would initially be installed temporarily for between a year and 18 months.

After this time and following further engagement with residents and organisations, a decision would be made about whether to make it permanent.

Coun Davies added: “Like the other schemes we’re trialling throughout the county, the hope is that for every journey we can make active travel a viable option for, we’ll take a car off the road and reduce congestion and pollution for all of us.”