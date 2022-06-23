People are being invited to help shape the look and feel of a new museum for Stamford.

Stamford Town Council is driving the Spirit of Stamford project to create a museum to display town artefacts, which include items from the Georgian period, from wartime Stamford and from industries that employed thousands of people during the 20th Century.

Some objects that will go on display are being selected by people who live or work in the town.

Dan Petrie chooses a map for the new museum, with project co-ordinator Jim Grevatte

The survey asks people to choose themes for the museum.