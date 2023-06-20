Home   News   Article

Wing residents asked by Rutland County Council to have a say on neighbourhood plan

By Robert Alexander, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 12:00, 20 June 2023

Residents are being asked for their views on a plan which will shape their neighbourhood.

Rutland County Council is asking for comments on the draft Wing Neighbourhood Plan, which has been formally submitted by Wing Parish Council.

The plan sets out how Wing should be developed over the period to 2035 and has been prepared the Wing Neighbourhood Plan Group, following consultation with the local community. It includes policies covering housing and the built environment, the natural, historic and social environment and community sustainability.

Rutland County Council's Catmose offices in Oakham
Comments can be made up until 5pm on Friday, July 28, and must be made in writing and can be emailed to: localplan@rutland.gov.uk or posted to: Planning Policy, Rutland County Council, Catmose, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6HP

Once this consultation has closed, all representations and comments will be passed to an independent examiner. The examiner will then consider the representations and recommend whether the Neighbourhood Plan should be put to a community referendum.

