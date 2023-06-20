Residents are being asked for their views on a plan which will shape their neighbourhood.

Rutland County Council is asking for comments on the draft Wing Neighbourhood Plan, which has been formally submitted by Wing Parish Council.

The plan sets out how Wing should be developed over the period to 2035 and has been prepared the Wing Neighbourhood Plan Group, following consultation with the local community. It includes policies covering housing and the built environment, the natural, historic and social environment and community sustainability.

Rutland County Council's Catmose offices in Oakham

Comments can be made up until 5pm on Friday, July 28, and must be made in writing and can be emailed to: localplan@rutland.gov.uk or posted to: Planning Policy, Rutland County Council, Catmose, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6HP

Once this consultation has closed, all representations and comments will be passed to an independent examiner. The examiner will then consider the representations and recommend whether the Neighbourhood Plan should be put to a community referendum.