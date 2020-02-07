Home   News   Article

By Jonathan Smith
Published: 16:00, 07 February 2020

Wizards are welcome and Muggles will be tolerated at Market Deeping and Stamford libraries on Saturday, February 8.

To celebrate Harry Potter Day, Market Deeping Model Railway Club will be at Stamford Library with a display featuring Hogwart’s Express.

There will be games, quizzes, crafts and platform 9¾. This free event will run from 10am to 3.30pm.

This youngster enjoys flying his broomstick at a previous Harry Potter Day at Deepings Community Library
Deepings Community Library’s annual Harry Potter Fun Day will run from 10am to 3pm.

Visit www.deepingslibrary.co.uk/events www.better.org.uk/library/lincolnshire/stamfordlibrary for details of events at Stamford and Deeping libraries.

