Enjoy a wizard Harry Potter Day at Stamford and Deeping libraries on Saturday
Published: 16:00, 07 February 2020
Wizards are welcome and Muggles will be tolerated at Market Deeping and Stamford libraries on Saturday, February 8.
To celebrate Harry Potter Day, Market Deeping Model Railway Club will be at Stamford Library with a display featuring Hogwart’s Express.
There will be games, quizzes, crafts and platform 9¾. This free event will run from 10am to 3.30pm.
Deepings Community Library’s annual Harry Potter Fun Day will run from 10am to 3pm.
Visit www.deepingslibrary.co.uk/events www.better.org.uk/library/lincolnshire/stamfordlibrary for details of events at Stamford and Deeping libraries.
