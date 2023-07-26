People have just a short while left to nominate their ‘community champions’.

The closing date for the South Kesteven District Council SK Community Awards is August 24.

Categories include the ‘Community in Bloom Award’, replacing the Best Kept Village, and the ‘Urban Space Award’ recognising improvement projects.

The 2022 awards

Other categories are ‘Inspirational Young Person’, ‘Business and the Community’, ‘Lifetime Community Champion’, ‘Health and Wellbeing’ and ‘The Neil Smith Beyond the Call of Duty Award’.

Coun Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem – Stamford St George’s), cabinet member for people and communities, said: “We are now into the last few weeks of accepting nominations. We know there are some truly remarkable people out there, so let’s get them recognised.

“We are living in challenging times, calling for extra efforts to keep our different communities strong and thriving and I know that’s sometimes down to a few extremely hard working and dedicated people. Let’s give them the recognition they would never seek but truly deserve.”

Judging is in September, with shortlisted nominees invited to an awards night in Bourne in October.

Last year’s awards recognised roadside medical assistance, a lifetime of support for the Royal British Legion, children’s environmental efforts, a school peer support pioneer, and work to help community wellbeing.

A person or organisation can be nominated for more than one award. Full award details and online nomination forms can be found on the website: https://tinyurl.com/SKDCawards23

Paper copies of the nomination form can be requested by email to communityengagement@southkesteven.gov.uk or by phoning 01476 406161.