Runners raised nearly £1,500 through an event at a farm.

The Little Bytham 5k and 10k took place at The Grange Farm in Little Bytham earlier this summer.

Farmer and organiser John Turner said: “Everything came together perfectly on the day and it was lovely to see so many runners enjoying the course.”

The Little Bytham Farm Run is a fundraiser for charities

MindSpace Stamford received £800, the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance £400, Little Bytham church £177 and the parish magazine £50.

Winner of the 5k was Helder Soares, who crossed the line in 20mins 7secs. First local male was Thomas Hughes from Little Bytham in 22mins 15secs. Amy Rule from Castle Bytham was first female and second overall in 20mins 43secs. The 10k race was won by Samuel Jepson in 37min 18secs with Claire Davies in 44min 44secs. First local male was Michael Johnson and first local female Rachael Barratt.

Event coordinator Sara Fraser said: “The run is a fantastic opportunity for us as a village to share the wonderful landscape and scenery that we have with visitors from all over the country.”

The Little Bytham Farm Run needs a manager for 2023

Guy Turner, who helps to host the event, said: “We work throughout the year to ensure that the course is in tip-top shape for the run, and it is such a good time to see the farm, with the clovers, wildflowers and poppies in the fields.”

Trustee at MindSpace Stamford, Alison Toomey, thanked the organisers and participants, adding: “The money will help us to continue to support local people to enjoy more positive mental health and wellbeing.”

Sally Mundy, from the Lincs Notts Air Ambulance, added: “Many thanks for the continued support of Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, it makes a real difference to us.”

John is looking for a volunteer to be event manager to help promote and organise next year’s 5k and 10k. To find out more about becoming the event manager, go to www.lb5k.org and use the email contact form.

“We’d love to do more to help charities like MindSpace and the air ambulance, but there is only so much we can do with our current, happy band of volunteers,” he said.

“The runners had such a great time this year and we’re all hoping to see the event return, but we need that special person willing to go the extra mile and join the team for next year.”