A book hunt challenge is soaring in popularity with children across the area hiding old stories for other people to find.

Bourne mums Gemma Humphrey and Dani Knutton launched the scheme in their home town a few weeks ago and it proved so popular that other towns and villages have jumped on board.

Children in Stamford, Oakham and Ryhall are also hiding old books around their towns and villages for other youngsters to find and enjoy.

Millen Humphrey and Zachary Knutton hide books in Bourne

The Stamford scheme is being promoted via the Stamford Rocks Facebook group, which was set up two years ago when a rock painting craze was sweeping the country.

At the time people were encouraged to decorate rocks and hide them for other people.

The Facebook group has been re-branded as Stamford Rocks (& Books) by Alex Sismey and Sue Richardson.

Stamford Rocks (& Books)

Alex said: “We want to promote books in the digital age.

"Anything that encourages children to read has got to be a good thing. It’s also a brilliant way to get children outside and to recycle old books.”

The scheme is aimed at children aged up to around eight years old.

They are encouraged to hide a book in a waterproof bag with a note to explain the idea. Whoever finds it can then read the book and re-hide it for someone else.

The Look for a Book scheme in Bourne

Book hunters can share photos of their finds on Facebook.

Ryhall residents can take part by joining the Facebook group Ryhall - Look For A Book.

A team of independent book sellers have also set up the scheme in Rutland.

The Usbourne sellers from Rutland Book Nook have hidden 20 books around Oakham but are keen to do more.

Organiser Hanan Smith said: "We would love to grow this in size but to do this we need more books.

"It would be great if local businesses could sponsor the project to put more books into the community."

To get involved join Look For A Book Oakham.