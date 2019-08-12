The call has been made for people to send their sponsorship money to Cancer Research UK.

More than 2,700 people took part in the charity’s Race for Life at Stamford’s Burghley House early in June.

Now, organisers of the 5k,10k and Pretty Muddy event are sending a message of thanks and a reminder to everyone who took part and all their supporters.

They’re asking them to make every step count by paying in their sponsorship money as soon as possible so that it can be used to fund life-saving research.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is a series of 5k, 10k, and Pretty Muddy events which raises millions of pounds every year to find new ways to tackle cancer.

Emily Rowling, Cancer Research UK’s Stamford Events Manager, said: “Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to people of Stamford who joined the fight at Race for Life."

“By taking part and raising money, our participants play a crucial role in helping to turn discoveries made in the lab into new, better treatments for patients in the East and across the UK and we’d like to thank everyone who took part in the event during June 1 and 2.”

“The atmosphere over the weekend was hugely moving - full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter - as people came together to remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived. Race for Life offers a unique opportunity for like-minded individuals to unite against a disease that affects us all in some way."

Sponsorship money can be paid online, by phone, by cheque or in person at a Cancer Research UK shop.

For those of who missed out on taking part this year, Stamford Race for Life and Pretty Muddy 2020 is now open. It takes place on May 30 2020 at Burghley House. Participants can get a 30 per cent discount if they sign up using code RACE2020.

For information on returning sponsorship money, or to make a donation, visit raceforlife.org