In support of the Olympic Games, Stamford Flower Club has created a new display at the town's 'hospital roundabout'.

The group has flower-bombed the Stamford Music Shop bike at the roundabout near Stamford Hospital.

Festooned with flags, bunting and red, white and blue flowers, the bike is attracting plenty of attention as drivers cross from Ryhall Road, Uffington Road and St Paul's Street.

The Olympic-themed bike. Photo: Mary Fenn/Stamford Flower Club

Members regularly use their talents to create a display around the bike linked to various occasions.

During Wimbledon, it looked as if a tennis player had mounted the bike, with vintage rackets.

The Wimbledon themed bike decorated by Stamford Flower Club (49865573)

Other decorations have marked Valentine's Day, Christmas, Halloween and Easter with different flowers, colours and designs used for each bike display.

Stamford Flower Club has decorated the bike for Easter (49865570)

Stamford Flower Club members flower-bombed an advertising bicycle (49865524)

The Stamford Flower Club sunflower display (49865527)

Valentine's Day themed bike decorated by Stamford Flower Club (49865545)

Stamford Flower Club's next meeting is at 7pm on Monday (August 9) at Ryhall Village Hall.

Anyone is welcome to come along to watch a demonstration of five flower arrangements. The event is £6 at the door.