Police want help to find a man who suffered injuries falling down the stairs of a bar/restaurant.

Officers are concerned for his welfare after he left Mama Liz’s in North Street, Stamford in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, May 28).

He is thought to have suffered serious facial injuries and may have other injuries.

Mama Liz's. Photo: Google Maps

An ambulance was called by door staff but the man had left before the crew arrived.

Police would like to ensure the man has sought medical help for his injuries and want to make sure he is OK.

He is thought to have headed towards Broad Street and may live in the area. Police have searched for him and officers are now calling on people to help locate him.

Anyone who knows the man and his possible whereabouts should phone Lincolnshire Police on 101 or go to ‘101’ online and quote incident 19 of May 28. Always call 999 in an emergency.