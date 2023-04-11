Appeal to find cat missing from Birch Road, Stamford
Published: 10:42, 11 April 2023
| Updated: 10:44, 11 April 2023
A concerned cat owner is urging people to keep a look out for her pet.
Sheridan Smith of Birch Road, Stamford last saw her cat Betsy eight days ago on Monday, April 3.
Betsy, known as Bet Bet, is 16 months old and has white and black fur.
She has a distinctive white 'flash' stripe on her leg.
Sheridan says it is unlike Betsy to miss her food and urges people to check outbuildings in case she is stuck.
There have been no sightings so far and Sheridan is offering a reward to anyone who can return Betsy to her.
If you see Betsy call Sheridan on 07398 768287.