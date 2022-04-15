Home   News   Article

Man missing from Doswby has advanced dementia

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 20:55, 15 April 2022
 | Updated: 21:12, 15 April 2022

People are being asked to be on the look out for a man who has gone missing.

The man, who is pictured, has been reported missing from the Dowsby area by his grand-daughter who has asked on social media for help. She has described him as having advanced dementia.

Anyone spotting the man - who might be in the Rippingale or Billingborough area - should make sure he is safe and can contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.

This man has been reported missing from Dowsby by his grand-daughter
