People are being asked to be on the look out for a man who has gone missing.

The man, who is pictured, has been reported missing from the Dowsby area by his grand-daughter who has asked on social media for help. She has described him as having advanced dementia.

Anyone spotting the man - who might be in the Rippingale or Billingborough area - should make sure he is safe and can contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.