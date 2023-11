People are being asked to look out for a woman who is missing.

Sixty-four-year-old Marie was last seen in the Stamford area and was reported missing on Friday (November 10).

She is white, about 5ft 7ins with shoulder-length dark brown hair and a pale complexion.

Anyone who has seen Marie, or know where she might be, can call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 382 of November 10.