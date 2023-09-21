A black cat has been missing for more than a week.

Ozzy was last seen at home in Catterick Road, on the Elsea Park estate in Bourne, last Monday (September 11).

Owner Lauren Cooper is urging people to keep an eye out for him.

Ozzy has been missing from Bourne for more than a week

She said: “I've searched for him and made multiple posts on social media trying to find him but have had no luck. Ozzy is very shy, very spoilt and very much loved and missed.”

Ozzy is around 18 months old and all black apart from a small white patch on his chest. He was wearing an orange collar with a reflective strip and an orange clownfish tag on it. He is microchipped and neutered.

Anyone who sees Ozzy can contact Lauren on 07957 270150.