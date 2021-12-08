Stamford Rugby Club launches survey to gather views on plans for a new £1m clubhouse
Published: 12:39, 08 December 2021
| Updated: 12:39, 08 December 2021
A sports club hopes to involve the wider community in its plans to build a new £1m clubhouse.
Stamford Rugby Club first secured planning permission to replace its ageing building three years ago.
Members will launch a fundraising appeal in February, but before then they are looking for public opinion on how the facility could help the wider community.