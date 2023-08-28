Listeners have until Wednesday to have their say on a community radio station as it bids to become more accessible.

Rutland and Stamford Sound has opened a survey to gather feedback from anyone who lives in the area, whether listeners or not, and is available at https://www.rutlandandstamfordsound.co.uk/community/listenersurvey/

There is a chance to win an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for those who take part, but the survey closes on Wednesday (August 30).

Rob Persani (right) and fellow presenter Dean Cornish

It was launched as a not-for-profit station in March 2021, led by local broadcaster Rob Persani and supported by a team of volunteer presenters.

Rob has been broadcasting in Rutland and Stamford for 25 years and regularly attends events in the community.

The station is currently available online, but Rob and the team of volunteer directors are working to add an FM or digital option.

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns is supporting the station in its discussions with Ofcom and Government departments.

“After nearly two-and-a-half years, the station has built a loyal following of listeners who enjoy the music and value Rutland and Stamford Sound as a source of local news and information,” said Rob

“However, we are keen to develop the content, both to better serve existing listeners and to attract new listeners.

“During the next 12 months we are optimistic that we will be available on either FM or DAB, as well as online, making it easier for people across the Rutland and Stamford area to listen.

“As we plan for the future, it is vital that we provide an opportunity for everyone to have their say on what they want from their community radio station.”