A council is to ask the public for their opinion on a new local plan.

Rutland County Council has approved a public consultation period that will run from November 13 until January 8.

The draft new local plan sets out a guide for what can be built and where it can be built, and covers that decision making process.

Rutland County Council's Catmose offices in Oakham

People will be asked for their opinion on planning policies and opportunities for future development and investment in Rutland, up to the year 2041.

Following cabinet approval of the public consultation period at a meeting on Tuesday (October 17), everyone in Rutland will not have the chance to give feedback and comments.

Coun Paul Browne (Lib Dem), said: “The new local plan is the keystone to future development in Rutland until 2041. The process started when we asked for your opinions in the ‘issues and options’ consultation last year. We have learned a great deal from those responses.

“We are also very aware that the final version will be tested by ministry inspectors and they will look for the plan to be evidence based (those evidence bases are shown on our website). This document therefore represents the first draft of a combination of those two factors.

“However, though this is only the next stage, it is the only stage where you can effectively make a difference to the preferred option proposals, within that plan. We want to hear your views, on the whole or any part of it. We want you to provide the reasons for your views. This is a real opportunity now extended to you to make a valued contribution, and I urge you to respond.”

More information on the local plan consultation and how to comment on the draft document will be shared before Monday, November 13 when the public consultation period opens.

The council cannot consider any comments or feedback on the preferred options local plan submitted before the formal consultation gets underway.

Further information about the local plan process and previous stages of plan-making can also be found at: www.rutland.gov.uk/localplan.