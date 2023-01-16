The council is asking residents and businesses for feedback on its council tax proposals.

South Kesteven District Council is asking for views on a proposal to increase council tax by £5 for properties in Band D for the 2023 financial year, an increase of about 10p per week.

The increase for households in Bands A, B and C would be less than £5, an extra 6.4p extra per week for a property in Band A, while those in Bands E, F, G and H would see an average increase of more than £5.

Council tax proposals (56456717)

Councillor Adam Stokes (Con), deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for finance and leisure, said: "In common with many other organisations, the council is preparing its budget for 2023/24 against a backdrop of high energy costs and significant inflationary pressures.

"We remain ambitious however and are confident that by doing all we can to reduce costs and attract funding from other sources, we can balance our books."

He added: "This contribution will help to sustain day-to-day services such as refuse collection, street cleaning and CCTV, as well as offset the costs of longer-term projects across the district.

"These include providing opportunities for growth, improving local neighbourhoods and town centres, focusing on initiatives that target homelessness, and supporting local businesses through the administration of a business rate relief scheme."

The consultation begins today (January 16) and will run for two weeks.

The QR code to join the consultation. (61859709)

To complete the survey, go to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ctaxskdc2324 or scan the QR code.

South Kesteven District Council will make a decision whether to increase the council tax on March 1, 2023.

In Rutland cabinet members approved a 4.99 per cent council tax increase, saying it was “the only possible option”.