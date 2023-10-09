There are no dental practices in Rutland accepting adults, and only limited places for children.

Speaking at the AGM of Healthwatch Rutland on Tuesday last week (October 3), manager, Tracey Allan-Jones said: “The situation in Rutland remains that there are no practices in Rutland accepting adults, and there is limited capacity for children.

“Public feedback to Healthwatch Rutland on dentistry has reduced over the summer, but we do not believe this is as a result of better access. We therefore have a poll running this month (October) to stimulate more feedback on people’s experiences.”

Details of the poll can be found at: https://www.healthwatchrutland.co.uk/news/2023-09-24/quick-poll-tell-us-your-experiences-nhs-dental-access

Healthwatch is an independent statutory body, which use the information provided to them by NHS users about their experiences with healthcare, to pass that information on to those involved in the commissioning of services so help improve services.