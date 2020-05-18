Public consultation begins on South Kesteven District Council and Burghley's plan for St Martin's Park development on former Cummins site in Stamford
Published: 15:01, 18 May 2020
| Updated: 15:21, 18 May 2020
People are being asked for their views on plans to create a retirement village, 190 homes and employment space for 500 jobs in Stamford.
A pre-application consultation has begun on the proposed St Martin’s Park development at the former Cummins site on Barnack Road.
It comes after South Kesteven District Council and Burghley Land Ltd established a collaboration agreement earlier this year for the 14.7-hectare site.
