A council is asking community groups and residents how they can support and develop their communities.

South Kesteven District Council has launched a four-week consultation about its Communities Strategy.

It offers residents, voluntary and community groups the chance to help shape SKDC’s community leadership role.

Coun Rhea Rayside, cabinet member for people and communities, said: “This consultation sets out the principles we think we should be focusing on and also asks local people and voluntary groups about community cohesion and involvement.

“We want to know how involved residents are in our local communities, whether they volunteer – or not – and what we can do to encourage and support this.”

The strategy has four key principles.

To nurture existing partnerships between the council and the voluntary sector, and develop new ones, to establish on-going dialogue with under-represented communities.

Also to focus on issues and work to improve the quality of life of residents who live in specific areas, and to support and maintain relationships with community and voluntary groups.

To take part in the consultation, which closes on Wednesday, September 20, visit http://bit.ly/OurPeopleOurPlace.

Scan the QR code to take part in the consultation.

Alternatively, people can scan the QR code.