People living and working in Stamford can now have their say on the town's transport network.

The Stamford transport strategy has now gone live for people to ask questions and share ideas.

Information from the survey and pop-up events happening this month will be used to create a new 'transport strategy' with proposals to improve transport and travel in the future.

There is a survey about transport in Stamford

Coun Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways, said: "When finished next summer, this document will shape the future of travel and transport in and around Stamford over the next 20 years – so get involved and have your say."

The survey asks questions on current and future travel habits, what your experience is like with transport now, and what should be focussed on going forward.

Travel by car, bus, train, bike, lorries and horse are included.

The survey for the new Stamford Transport Strategy is now online and can be completed by visiting www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk.

It closes on Friday, May 12.

Drop-in sessions where people can meet the project team will take place in a marquee on the High Street near the bottom of Ironmonger Street on Friday (April 21) from 8.30am to 12pm and Saturday (April 22) between 10am and 3pm, and at Stamford Town Hall on Tuesday next week (April 25) from 10am to 6pm.